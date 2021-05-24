newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Rapid COVID breath test approved by Singapore

By Rebecca Falconer
Posted by 
Axios
Axios
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A COVID-19 breath test designed to return accurate results within one minute has received provisional authorization from Singapore health regulators Monday, per a statement from the National University of Singapore (NUS). Why it matters: An accurate test like this breathalyzer, developed by NUS startup Breathonix, could play a key role...

www.axios.com
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
50K+
Followers
19K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Breath Test#Clinical Testing#Clinical Trials#Changi Airport#Developed Economies#Covid#Nus Startup Breathonix#Provisional Authorization#Scientists#Collaboration#Strategy#Infectious Diseases#United Arab Emirates#Alcohol#Startup#April#Bloomberg Notes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
Place
Dubai
News Break
Public Health
Country
Singapore
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
ScienceEurekAlert

A rapid antigen test for SARS-CoV-2 in saliva

Scientists from Hokkaido University have shown that an antigen-based test for quantifying SARS-CoV-2 in saliva samples is simple, rapid, and more conducive for mass-screening. More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, the RT-PCR test remains the gold standard for detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This method requires trained personnel at every step, from collection of nasopharyngeal swab (NPS) samples to interpretation of the results; in addition, the entire process ranges from 24-48 hours on average. As the virus can be transmitted by an infected person before symptoms develop, and is even transmitted by individuals who are asymptomatic, the ability to screen a large number of people quickly is vital to controlling and preventing the spread of the pandemic. Faster methods to detect the SARS-CoV-2 antigens have been developed, but they are not as sensitive as the RT-PCR test. In June 2020, a novel antigen-based kit, Lumipulse® SARS-CoV-2 Ag kit (Lumipulse), was developed by Fujirebio to quantitatively measure the viral antigen in biological samples within 35 minutes.
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

New Faster, Cheaper COVID-19 Test Kit Receives Scientific Seal of Approval

The researchers suggest the test could be deployed in remote locations, clinics, and airports due to its ease of use and portability. Simon Fraser University researchers have validated a faster, cheaper COVID-19 test that could kickstart the expansion of more widespread rapid testing. Study results have been published in The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics.
Medical & BiotechMedicalXpress

Singapore approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for teens

Singapore authorised the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine to teenagers aged 12 to 15, officials said on Tuesday, in a first for Asia. The city-state's Health Sciences Authority extended the use of the vaccine—currently only approved for individuals aged 16 and above—after reviewing clinical data submitted by the manufacturer.
Industrydallassun.com

XPhyto Rapid Point-of-Care COVID-19 PCR Test Offered for Sale in Germany

Rapid 25-minute point-of-care COVID-19 PCR test available for purchase in Germany commencing May 25, 2021. Volume based pricing competitive with other COVID-19 PCR test products on the market. Initial manufacturing capacity secured, additional capacity to increase based on demand. VANCOUVER, BC and MEMMINGEN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021...
ScienceMedicalXpress

How X-rays could make reliable, rapid COVID-19 tests a reality

Vaccines are turning the tide of the pandemic, but the risk of infection is still present in some situations. If you want to visit a friend, get on a plane, or go see a movie, there is no highly accurate, instant test that can tell you right then and there whether or not you have a SARS-CoV-2 infection. But new research from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) could help get reliable instant tests on the market.
Public HealthNarcity

Albertans Can Buy Rapid COVID-19 Tests At Shoppers & Get Results In 20 Mins

On Monday, May 17, Shoppers Drug Mart announced it will be selling rapid COVID-19 tests to asymptomatic people in Alberta and Ontario starting today. "Rapid antigen tests are available in all Shoppers Drug Mart and Loblaw pharmacies in the two provinces, providing results typically within 15-20 minutes," the company said in a press release.
WorldBBC

Covid: Hundreds of Rhymney jobs to produce rapid-flow tests

About 300 jobs are to be created at a factory where millions of Covid rapid-flow tests will be produced. Innova Medical Group (IMG), the world's largest provider of rapid antigen tests, has gone into partnership with Sharp Packaging, in Caerphilly county. The investment, in Rhymney, will see delivery of packaging...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Bring rapid-flow tests on holiday to Wales, urges FM

Visitors planning to take a holiday in Wales are being urged to pack lateral flow tests if they live in areas of the UK with higher rates of coronavirus. First Minister Mark Drakeford said visitors from Covid hotspots, including areas with high levels of the Indian variant, should help keep Wales safe.
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

MoH considers using breath test to detect Covid-19 — Dr Adham

PUTRAJAYA (May 27): The Ministry of Health (MoH) is considering the use of the breath test which has been identified as the latest tool to detect Covid-19 in Malaysia. Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the Medical Device Authority (MDA) will run a clinical test on the efficacy of the tool before giving its approval for use in the country.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

$$199 Million Worldwide Rapid Antigen Detection Tests Industry To 2027 - Impact Of COVID-19 On The Market

DUBLIN, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rapid Antigen Detection Tests - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Rapid Antigen Detection Tests estimated at US$199.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$355.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the period 2020-2027. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $54 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGRThe Rapid Antigen Detection Tests market in the U.S. is estimated at US$54 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$82.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Springdale, ARArkansas Business

NOWDiagnostics COVID Antibody Test Approved

NOWDiagnostics of Springdale said it has been granted emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 antibody test by the United States Food and Drug Administration. The company’s ADEXUSDx test had received Conformite Europeene mark approval for the test's use in 28 European countries this past summer. NOWDiagnostics will offer the test in health care facilities that include pharmacies and emergency rooms.
Public Healthdailyhive.com

UBC launches on-campus COVID-19 rapid testing clinic

A COVID-19 rapid testing clinic has launched at the University of British Columbia (UBC) as part of a new study. The clinic launched on May 26 and will run for 13 weeks. It’s located on the university’s Vancouver campus, on the third floor of the Orchard Commons residence. According to...
Public Healthtechnologynetworks.com

New COVID-19 Rapid Test Kit Developed

Simon Fraser University researchers have validated a faster, cheaper COVID-19 test that could kickstart the expansion of more widespread rapid testing. Study results have been published in The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics. "This research offers a cheaper, faster alternative to the most reliable and sensitive test currently used worldwide, without...
Public Healthhawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: Southeast Asia’s Coronavirus Surge

Hawaii health officials are working to increase the number of residents who are vaccinated. But in some parts of Southeast Asia, the focus is still on reducing the number of coronavirus infections. New COVID-19 infections are spiking in several countries in Southeast Asia. The numbers remain relatively low compared to...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Foreign countries watching test of Singapore's 60-second COVID test

A one-minute Covid breath test has been approved for trial use in Singapore, according to the local startup that developed the screening, Breathonix. The breath analysis will be conducted simultaneously with the compulsory COVID-19 antigen rapid test, at a cost from $3.76 to $15.00 each. During clinical trials, the breath...