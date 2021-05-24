newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Biden's solar ambitions collide with China labor complaints

By JOE McDONALD AP Business Writer
Imperial Valley Press Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — The Biden administration’s solar power ambitions are colliding with complaints the global industry depends on Chinese raw materials that might be produced by forced labor. A big hurdle is polysilicon, used to make photovoltaic cells for solar panels. The global industry gets 45% of its supply from...

www.ivpressonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forced Labor#Solar Cells#Solar Panels#Power Supply#Ap#Communist Party#Beijing#Photovoltaic Cells#U S#Polysilicon#Xinjiang#Minorities#Chinese Raw Materials#Complaints#Mass Incarceration#Producers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Solar Power
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
China
Related
Foreign Policyamericanmilitarynews.com

China could overtake US in weapons spending by end of Biden’s term

The Pentagon has increasingly described the Chinese military as a “pacing threat” in recent years and U.S. defense analysts are now warning that China could overtake the U.S. in terms of both the quantity and quality of its armaments by the end of President Joe Biden’s term in 2024. One...
U.S. Politicsmilwaukeesun.com

US bans seafood from China's fishing company

Washington DC [US], May 28 (ANI): The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has imposed an import ban on seafood from the Chinese Dalian Fishing Company because of their use of forced labor, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Friday. "Today, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas announced...
Congress & Courtsenergycentral.com

Environment America: Clean Energy for America Act Advances in the Senate

WASHINGTON, May 28 (TNSPol) -- Environment America issued the following news release:. The Senate Finance Committee advanced the Clean Energy for America Act Wednesday. The bill introduced by Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon and more than 20 colleagues would replace a patchwork of more than 40 energy tax policies with three categories of tax incentives for clean electricity, clean transportation and energy efficiency. The bill also eliminates subsidies for fossil fuels and nuclear generation.
Chinaalbuquerqueexpress.com

CCP claims credit for modernity, prosperity of Chinese

Beijing [China], May 29 (ANI): Taking credit for delivering the modernity and prosperity which Chinese people have dreamed of for over a century, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is pulling out all the stops to celebrate 100th anniversary of the party. From elementary school essay competitions to patriotic films to...
Energy Industryworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: Solar panels use forced Uyghur labor: report

Green energy may be negatively impacting human rights with solar panels from China being made with forced labour from Uyghur concentration camps, Anadolu Agency reports. - Advertisement - The panels are manufactured in Xinjiang, where almost half the world’s supply of the key ingredient polysilicon is found. The Canadian government,...
U.S. Politicsaudacy.com

US blocks seafood from Chinese fleet over crew mistreatment

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government blocked imports of seafood Friday from the entire fleet of a Chinese company that authorities say forced crew members to work in slave-like conditions that led to the deaths of several Indonesian fishermen last year. Customs and Border Protection said it will place an...
U.S. PoliticsCNBC

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh on Biden's $6 trillion budget proposal

President Joe Biden is set to unveil his proposed $6 trillion budget Friday. His plan would reshape the economy with expected spending increases in education, health care, social services and infrastructure, which the administration says is an investment in the American worker. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh joined "Squawk Box" on Friday to discuss.
U.S. Politicsnewsverses.com

Biden: China thinks it’s going to ‘personal America’ by 2035

President Biden, addressing the evolving panorama of overseas threats to the nation, advised troops Friday that China thinks it’s going to “personal America” within the subsequent 15 years. “I’ve spent extra time with President Xi [Jinping] of China than any world chief has,” Biden mentioned whereas addressing Joint Base Langley-Eustis...
Chinaforeignaffairs.com

China’s Inconvenient Truth

Xi Jinping is in a race against time. The glow of China’s early economic rebound and containment of COVID-19 is fading. The international media have moved on to celebrate vaccine efficacy and vaccination rates elsewhere, and other economies have started posting solid growth rates. Yet President Xi continues to advance a narrative of Chinese exceptionalism and superiority. “The East is rising and the West is declining,” he trumpeted in a speech last year. Senior Chinese officials and analysts have adopted and amplified Xi’s message, pointing out the relative decline in Europe’s and Japan’s shares of the global economy and stressing the United States’ racial and political polarization. Former Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs He Yafei has asserted starkly that the United States will “find that its strength increasingly falls short of its ambitions, both domestically and internationally. . . . This is the grand trend of history. . . . The global balance of power and world order will continue to tilt in favor of China, and China’s development will become unstoppable.”
Foreign Policykdal610.com

Biden’s defense budget seeks greater China deterrence and nuclear funding

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden’s $715 billion Department of Defense budget will shift funding from old systems to help modernize the nuclear arsenal to deter China, while also developing future warfare capabilities, people familiar with the budget said. The defense spending request, which will be sent to Congress...
FIFAPosted by
Reuters

China draws up action plan to boost World Cup ambitions

China will build new youth training centres and encourage "key cities" to set up two or more men and women's professional soccer clubs, it said on Friday, seeking to improve playing standards and become one of the sport's leading world powers. President Xi Jinping, a soccer fan, has pledged to...
Foreign Policythegirlsun.com

Tibetan exile leader warns of Chinese aggression: 'China will transform you'

The oppression of Tibetans by the Chinese government is well documented – but new reports show that it’s getting worse. China is ramping up its abuses and 500,000 Tibetans are now being held in labor camps as part of a systematic genocidal campaign that has one aim. “They want to make Tibet into a Chinese province and they want to make Tibetans into Chinese,” outgoing Tibetan president-in-exile, Lobsang Sangay, told Fox News.
Foreign Policyalbuquerqueexpress.com

US condemns China's sanctions on former USCIRF Commissioner

Washington [US], May 28 (ANI): The United States condemns China's move to impose sanctions on former US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) Commissioner Johnnie Moore, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday (local time). "The United States condemns the People's Republic of China's (PRC) sanctions on a...
Public Healthtucsonpost.com

China terms Biden's order to probe into COVID-19 origins

Beijing [China], May 28 (ANI): In a sharp rebuke to the United States, China has lamented US President Joe Biden's order to review the origins of COVID-19 as a "political game and an attempt to shift the blame on others". "Virus origins is a complex scientific question. This time, the...