newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

China to try Australian writer on espionage charges

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — Australia says its citizen Yang Hengjun will be tried by a Chinese court on espionage charges on Thursday amid deteriorating relations between the countries. Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Yang has been held since arriving in China in January 2019 and has had no access to family and only limited contact with his legal representation. She said Chinese authorities have not provided any explanation or evidence for the charges he faces. As relations with China have deteriorated, Beijing has blocked Australian exports including beef, wine, coal, lobsters, wood and barley. But Australia’s most lucrative export, iron ore, still has eager buyers among Chinese steel manufacturers.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marise Payne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel#Foreign Relations#Australian Coal#Iron Ore#Ap#Espionage Charges#Chinese Authorities#Beijing#Export#Legal Representation#Court#Faces#Beef#Eager Buyers#Lobsters#Beijing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Country
Australia
Related
Chinamilwaukeesun.com

An Australian scholar's happy memories of China

CANBERRA, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Trips, noodles and his own band with a group of Chinese friends... Australian scholar Rod Campbell described his days in China as among the "happiest" in his life, which seemed to be a sequel from his mom's book. "I think actually having a personal understanding...
ChinaUS News and World Report

Australian PM Says Trade Volumes Show China Values Bilateral Relationship

CANBERRA (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has pointed to strong trade with China as evidence of an ongoing relationship despite Beijing's criticism of Canberra, as opposition Labor accused him of using alarmist rhetoric for domestic political gains. Bilateral ties have sunk to their lowest point in decades, and...
Worldindustryglobalnews24.com

CHINA’S INTEREST IN AUSTRALIAN PROPERTY DECLINES BY 29 PERCENT IN 2020

China’s interest in Australian property declines by 29 percent in 2020. China’s total investment in Australian property reached $935.5 million in 2019. Canberra and Beijing’s international relations will affect foreign direct investments into Australia. China had suspended all activities under the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue.... Tags : CHINA GOVERNMENT, AUSTRALIA...
MarketsThe Independent

Why is China trying to kill off bitcoin?

B — itcoin has suffered a number of blows from various angles in recent weeks. There’s rising alarm over the cryptocurrency’s carbon footprint. Its most high-profile backer, Elon Musk, has wavered over it. But the most painful swipe came this week from the Chinese government. Regulators in Beijing on Wednesday...
Chinamilwaukeesun.com

CCP most active in trying to influence Australian politics

Canberra [Australia], May 24 (ANI): Australian intelligence has identified about 500 recent incidents of covert foreign agents interfering in the country's domestic politics with officials saying that the Chinese Community Party (CCP) is by far the "most active" in trying to influence politicians and politics. In an interview for the...
ChinaPosted by
Daily Herald

Ambassador denied access to trial of Australian in China

BEIJING -- The Australian ambassador to China said it was 'œregrettable' that the embassy was denied access Thursday as a trial was due to start for a Chinese Australian man charged with espionage. Yang Hengjun has been held since arriving in China in January 2019 and has had no access...
Chinasandiegouniontribune.com

Australia says citizen is in arbitrary detention in China

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia considers the incarceration of a Chinese Australian writer who has been tried in Beijing for alleged espionage a case of arbitrary detention, the foreign minister said. Yang Hengjun faced a closed trial on Thursday. The court deferred its verdict to a later date. “Given our enduring...
Industrymining-technology.com

The coal war: why has China turned its back on Australian coal?

In June 2020, Malta-built bulk carrier vessel the Topas left the Queensland port of Hay Point, bound for China with a cargo of 90,000 tons of coal. The journey was not expected to be particularly difficult, as such coal shipments between Australia and China have formed a cornerstone of both countries’ economies and industries. Moreover, they have created an industry worth $14bn a year, as China has historically looked to its neighbour to satisfy its massive appetite for coal.
Sex Crimesmilwaukeesun.com

China prosecutes Christians, arrests priests in Hebei

Beijing [China], May 28 (ANI): China on May 20th seized four Christian priests working as seminary professors along with three priests who had been carrying out pastoral work in Hebei province on charges of 'brainwashing'. The incident was reported by International Christian Concern (ICC), which monitors the persecution of Christians,...
Foreign Policytalesbuzz.com

China believes it will ‘own America’ within next 15 years

President Biden dropped an ominous note into his remarks to American service members at a Virginia military base Friday, telling them that his Chinese counterpart believes Beijing will “own America” inside the next 15 years. “We’re in a battle between democracies and autocracies,” Biden told troops at Joint Base Langley...
ChinaPosted by
TheConversationAU

As Australian-Chinese writer Yang Hengjun's trial begins, his prospects remain bleak

In Beijing, the secret trial on spying charges of Australian citizen Yang Hengjun will constitute another sour chapter in Australia-China relations, which remain locked in a downward spiral. Yang’s trial is set to begin this week with no family, friends or Australian consular officials present. He will be represented by his lawyer. Penalties under Chinese law for espionage range from three years to death. Acquittal rates in the Chinese court system are minuscule. This will be the baleful reality for Yang when he is brought handcuffed into a Beijing intermediate court. The sentencing may take months, in which time the Australian citizen will...
Industrygcaptain.com

Stranded Australian Coal Cargo Arrives in China After 356 Days at Sea

The Jag Anand, stranded off the Chinese coast for 356 days with Australian coal, left the port of Jingtang yesterday after delivering its cargo, according to shipping data analyzed by Bloomberg. Chartered by Cargill Inc, the vessel left the port of Gladstone on May 26 last year, laden with 174,000...
Worldpoundsterlinglive.com

Australian Dollar Forecast to Retain Support thanks to Record Trade Surplus with China

Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.7540-1.7670. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.714-1.8050. More information on securing specialist rates, here. While the Australian Dollar might have been left behind by booming commodity prices, it is unlikely to suffer any major decline, particularly if the country's latest trade data is anything to go by.
PoliticsNew York Post

Biden needs to step up as Beijing’s abuse of our Aussie allies hits a new low

China’s cold war on Australia hits a new low Thursday, as Beijing puts Yang Hengjun, a Chinese-born Australian citizen, on trial behind closed doors for bogus espionage charges under the new national-security law. China’s rulers have detained Yang, a businessman and writer, for more than two years after arresting him...