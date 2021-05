It’s been five years since one of the most famous/infamous trades in recent history went down between the Devils and Oilers. Yes, we are now half a decade removed from the “one for one” Adam Larsson-Taylor Hall trade and it’s been an interesting and disappointing ride on both ends. Taylor Hall is no longer a member of the Devils, moving on after being traded to the Coyotes in the 2019-20 season. Larsson is still with the Oilers but he will be an unrestricted free agent this summer and there has reportedly been no talk of an extension between sides at this point.