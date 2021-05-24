newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB roundup: Lux stars as Dodgers beat Giants, 11-5, for 8th straight win

Texarkana Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO — Gavin Lux hit a grand slam, Julio Uras drove in three runs to help back his gem on the mound, and the Los Angeles Dodgers pounded the San Francisco Giants 11-5 on Sunday for their eighth straight win. Uras (7-1) struck out 10 over six stellar innings...

www.texarkanagazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Royals#Yankees#Orioles#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The San Francisco Giants#Padres 9#Petco Park#Blue Jays#Rays#Yankees 5#White Sox#Al Central#Brewers 9#Reds 4 Cincinnati#Nl Mvp#Brewers#Reds#Cubs#Phillies 6
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBpitcherlist.com

Soler Did He Go?

I have this specific set of outfielders in my head that I was targeting in each draft this offseason. My success rate varied, but these guys all had similar repertoires—barrel rates in the teens but K rates nearing 30%. These players all smoke the ball but are quintessential 21st-century baseball—high risk, high reward, basically. Swing hard and hope you make contact because the ball will go far. These outfielders are Franmil Reyes, Teoscar Hernandez, and Jorge Soler, who have all had differing levels of success this season. Franmil is proving me right while the other two are laughing at me. Again, high risk, high reward. But this isn’t about Franmil or Teoscar. It’s about the player that came out of nowhere in 2019 to hit nearly 50 homers—the player that hit 25 home runs in 71 games with a 173 wRC+ in the second half of 2019.
MLBMidland Daily News

Seattle-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Mariners first. J.P. Crawford grounds out to third base, Justin Turner to Max Muncy. Mitch Haniger homers to center field. Kyle Lewis strikes out swinging. Kyle Seager strikes out on a foul tip. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 1, Dodgers 0. Mariners fourth. Mitch Haniger...
MLBwcn247.com

Lux's 3-run homer in 8th rallies Dodgers past Mariners 6-4

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gavin Lux hit a dramatic three-run homer in the eighth inning, and the struggling Los Angeles Dodgers rallied late for a 6-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Lux pounded his chest and gestured to his dugout while his first homer of the season landed in the right-field stands for the defending World Series champions, who opened a nine-game homestand with just their sixth win in 21 games. Corey Seager had a two-run single in the seventh for the Dodgers. Mitch Haniger hit two solo homers and Kyle Seager added a two-run shot for the Mariners, who have lost three straight.
MLBthinkbluepc.com

How High Is Gavin Lux’s Ceiling?

No doubt, the 413-foot bomb that Gavin Lux launched in the eighth inning of Tuesday night’s victory was one of the most clutch moments the team has seen in weeks. While there have been a few other bright spots here and there offensively, the Dodgers just might find a way to put together a string of success should more of these huge plays occur in critical moments.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Week 8 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters include Austin Riley, Gavin Lux

Because of a doubleheader, two teams, the Angels and Twins, are in line to play eight games this week. That's compared to five games for the Royals, Brewers and Cardinals. Of course, it just so happens that the teams playing eight games are facing mostly quality pitchers while the opposite is true for the teams playing five games. It complicates the sleeper picks, but as a general rule, you'll take extra games, particularly when the gap is as big as three.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Corey Seager injury creates potential springboard for Gavin Lux

In what is the dictionary definition of a good problem to have, the amount of star power on the Los Angeles Dodgers means that top prospects in their extremely deep farm system often don’t get a ton of big-league reps. Gavin Lux has all the potential in the world, but he is currently blocked at shortstop by Corey Seager.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Blasts game-winning homer

Lux went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Mariners. Lux singled and scored in the seventh inning, but his big hit came in the following frame. With two outs in the eighth and Los Angeles down a run, the third-year second baseman took Rafael Montero deep to plate three runs and vault his team toward a come-from-behind win. The blast was among the biggest hits of Lux's young career considering the context and the fact that a struggling Dodgers club was in danger of falling to .500 on the season. It also helped build upon a recent strong stretch at the plate for Lux, who is hitting .323 (10-for-31) with five RBI over his past eight games.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Gavin Lux blasts away his recent struggles in Dodgers’ comeback over Mariners

Dave Roberts indicated in early March that Gavin Lux would be his starting second baseman this season, the Dodgers’ manager saying he could see the Baseball America 2019 minor league player of the year “getting a good runway, playing regularly.”. But with Lux entering Tuesday night’s game against Seattle with...
MLBbaseballessential.com

Locked On Dodgers: Gavin Lux Delivers Big Hit and Big Energy vs. Mariners

The Dodgers won in come-from-behind fashion on Tuesday after Gavin Lux picked the right time to hit his first home run of the season. Jeff and Vince talk about many angles from the game starting with Lux, the bullpen use, the offense and how the game felt like the teams from recent years.
MLBbaseballessential.com

Locked On Dodgers: A Locker Room Chat About Gavin Lux, Matt Beaty and More

Jeff and Vince hosted a Locker Room live chat and talked about Gavin Lux, Matt Beaty becoming a regular, everyday player, when can we expect Corey Knebel back and a lot more. Locked On Dodgers, the daily podcast about the Los Angeles Dodgers with hosts Jeff Snider and Vince Samperio, is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.
MLBDodger Insider

Gavin Lux’s first homer of the year powers Dodgers to comeback win

Gavin Lux knew the moment the ball exploded off his bat at 106.5 mph. He turned toward his dugout, pounded his chest and jubilantly screamed toward his teammates as his go-ahead home run sailed 413 feet toward right field and into the night sky at Dodger Stadium. The swing was...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Walker Buehler Believes Comeback Win Can Turn Momentum For Dodgers

Walker Buehler tied for his longest start of the season Tuesday night and despite allowing three home runs, the Los Angeles Dodgers managed to come away with a win over the Seattle Mariners in the opener of their Interleague series. Heading into the start, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts explained his...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Gavin Lux, Dodgers rally twice to beat Mariners

Gavin Lux hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 6-4 victory Tuesday over the visiting Seattle Mariners in the opener of a two-game interleague series. Lux’s first home run of the season and sixth of his career came on a...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Has Gavin Lux Finally Fixed His Swing?

Former Dodgers number one prospect Gavin Lux is finally heating up. After a bumpy April, Lux has enjoyed a productive first two weeks of May (.316/.350/.421). His three-run go-ahead home run on Tuesday night against the Mariners in the bottom of the eighth inning was the exclamation point. Manager Dave...
MLBKenosha News.com

Lux cranks huge homer to lead Dodgers to comeback win over Mariners

Prior to Tuesday night, Indian Trail graduate Gavin Lux had yet to hit a regular-season home run at Dodger Stadium. He finally accomplished the feat, and, wow, was it cathartic. Lux blasted a dramatic two-out, three-run go-ahead homer Tuesday night as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Seattle...
MLBLong Beach Press-Telegram

Gavin Lux’s home run lifts Dodgers over Mariners

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers haven’t played like the defending World Series champions for the better part of three weeks. Gavin Lux had not hit a home run at all since September of last year. In a moment tailor-made for a player and his team, Lux lifted the Dodgers with...
MLBPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Dodgers Dugout: Here’s why the Albert Pujols signing makes sense

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, and was Steve Garvey unavailable?. So, when the Angels basically released Albert Pujols recently, my first reaction was “Wow, what an inelegant way to get rid of a Hall of Famer.” My second reaction: “At least the Dodgers won’t sign him.”