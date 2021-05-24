‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Season 6 Cast Member Passes Away

newsbreak-logo
Sad news for My 600-Lb. Life fans as Renee Biran from Season 6 of the series recently passed away. According to her official obituary, she was 56-years-old at the time of her passing. Renee was surrounded by family and friends that mattered to her most when she “went home to the lord” on Saturday, May 14, 2021.

