newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian shares recover, but Asia beset by virus worries

By Harish Sridharan
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 * Investors eye key central bank meeting in Indonesia * Malaysian stocks snap 3 day losing streak * Singapore core inflation rises to 0.6% in April By Harish Sridharan May 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian shares recovered almost all the ground lost last week in early trading on Monday, providing the standout performance among Asia's emerging markets that have been unsettled by the pandemic's resurgence in the region. More broadly, investors remained concerned by chances that U.S. monetary policy could be tightened sooner than expected due to inflationary pressures, and would be closly watching comments by Federal Reserve officials expected later in the week. Asian currencies were flat as the dollar pulled slightly off last week's three-month lows. The Philippine peso stood out with a 0.2% drop. Equities in Malaysia gained as much as 1% and eyed their best session since April 7. Shares in the country lost 1.3% last week as record coronavirus numbers and deaths unnerved investors, who were now picking up bargains after a three-day losing streak by the index. The country reported a record 6,976 new coronavirus cases on Sunday amid a recent surge in infections. While India is suffering a second wave of coronavirus cases on vastly higher scale, even countries like Taiwan and Singapore, which came through the first year of the pandemic relatively unscathed, are now facing rising numbers that have forced their governments to impose tighter restrictions on people's movement. On Monday, Singapore and Taiwan shares edged higher, but they have lost 2.8% and 7.1% so far this month. Minutes from the Fed's April meeting last week suggested that a sizable minority of policymakers were open to discuss potentially tapering bond purchases, and Fed speakers this week could shed further light on U.S. policy settings. "Taper talk is likely to be referred frequently going forward, especially by the hawkish members of the FOMC, but it is unlikely to have a huge initial impact on EM FX like in 2013, as the Fed is being very careful this time," analysts at Barclays FX and EM Macro Strategy said in a note. Singapore's core inflation rate, the central bank's favoured price measure - rose to 0.6% in April from a year earlier, compared to 0.5% in the previous month. Stocks in the country were trading 0.2% higher, while the currency strenghtened 0.1% In Indonesia, the rupiah was largely unchanged ahead of Tuesday's monetary policy decision. Bank Indonesia is expected to keep its key interest rate steady at record lows, a Reuters poll found, as the rupiah faces pressure from capital outflows and as the economy slowly recovers from the pandemic. South Korea's central bank also meets on Thursday. Stocks were down on Monday with a slump in cryptocurrencies weighing on the index. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index wwew Sime Darby Plantation Bhd and Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd ** In the Philippines, top index loser was Megaworld Corp , down 3.85% ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 1.9 basis points at 6.501% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0358 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD % % % Japan +0.08 -5.15 <.N2 0.43 3.62 25> China

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerging Markets#Asian Markets#Asian Stocks#U S Markets#Markets Malaysian#Federal Reserve#Fomc#Barclays Fx#Em Macro Strategy#Bank Indonesia#Megaworld Corp#Indonesian#Em Fx#Sime Darby Plantation Bhd#Emerging Markets#Stock Markets#Malaysian Stocks#Taiwan Shares#Asian Currencies#Capital Outflows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Markets
News Break
Public Health
Country
Philippines
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
Country
India
Country
Japan
Related
StocksInternational Business Times

Global Markets Creep Ahead On Recovery Optimism

Wall Street stocks shrugged off data showing increased US inflation, finishing modestly higher Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, while European equities gained despite disappointing French economic data. A key US inflation index climbed 3.6 percent in April compared to the same month in 2020, according to government data, the...
MarketsLife Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Carriers spared but pubs fall to UK virus worry

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in Europe were on the front foot on Friday, boosted by a promising eurozone consumer confidence reading as well as the report of a big US spending plan to be outlined by President Joe Biden later Friday. In London, the blue-chip FTSE 100 was helped...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Equities, dollar gain on rising U.S. inflation

Global equity markets rose while the U.S. dollar rebounded against major currencies on Friday as new data strengthened concerns about surging inflation and more heated economic activity from pent-up demand. A U.S. Commerce Department report showed that consumer prices accelerated 3.1% in the year to April, blowing past the Federal...
Currenciesalbuquerquenews.net

Official foreign exchange rates in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, May 28 (Xinhua) -- The following are official foreign exchange rates against Uzbek soums released by the Central Bank of Uzbekistan on Friday, which will take effect on next Monday. Currency Unit Averaged. U.S. Dollar 1 10,580.65. Euro 1 12,893.58. Russian Ruble 1 143.88. Chinese Yuan 1 1,661.66. Japanese...
Businessaseantoday.com

Latest virus surge compounds Southeast Asia’s economic uncertainty

The region’s poor and working classes are bearing the brunt of economic fallout from the latest wave of COVID-19. Long-term social protection schemes could help reduce impacts moving forward. A surge in COVID-19 cases across much of Southeast Asia has put the brakes on the region’s emerging economic recovery. Since...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Vietnam detects hybrid of Indian and UK COVID-19 variant

HANOI, May 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam health minister Nguyen Thanh Long said on Saturday the country has detected a new variant of the coronavirus, which is a mix of the Indian and UK COVID-19 variants and spreads quickly by air, online newspaper VnExpress reported. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

China's stock market climbs higher in April

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks climbed higher last month, according to data from the People's Bank of China (PBOC). At the end of April, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3,446.86 points, increasing by 4.94 points, or 0.14 percent, compared with the figure logged at the end of the previous month, the PBOC data showed.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

India posts lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in 45 days

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India reported on Saturday 173,790 new coronavirus infections during the previous 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in 45 days, while deaths rose by 3,617. The South Asian nation’s tally of infections now stands at 27.7 million, with the death toll at 322,512, health ministry data showed.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Philippines lifts ban on workers deploying to Saudi Arabia

The Philippines on Saturday said the country's workers could again go to work in Saudi Arabia, reversing a brief deployment ban after the kingdom said they would not be charged for COVID-19 tests and quarantine upon arrival. "Our Saudi-bound workers will no longer be disadvantaged," said Labour Secretary Silvestre Bello.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar index steady as markets seek clues to interest rate moves

* Dollar index steady ahead of Friday inflation data * Sterling gets lift on comments on rate hike timing * Chinese yuan rally holds * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments, new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By David Henry NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as traders looked toward an upcoming inflation report closely watched by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The index, which was down 0.1% in the morning in New York, is heavily weighted toward the euro and showed little movement as U.S. bond yields ticked up on new economic data showing declining job losses. The euro was up 0.1% at $1.2203. But the British pound rose 0.4% to $1.4173 after a Bank of England policymaker said the central bank is likely to raise interest rates well into next year and that an increase could come earlier. "The market is reacting to a hawkish headline and that's why we saw sterling gallop," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada. Sterling's strength helped lift the Canadian dollar against the greenback, Bregar added. The U.S. dollar fell 0.5% to 1.20613 Canadian dollars. The Bank of Canada has been quicker than other central banks to pull back support for economic growth. The currency moves show that beneath the calm of the dollar index, foreign exchange portfolio managers and strategists are anxiously anticipating different moves from central banks to pace rate hikes to control inflation as their economies recover from the pandemic. China's yuan appreciated to 6.368 per dollar in offshore markets, a three-year high, and then eased off to Wednesday's level. Investors have been raising their bets on further strength, confident that the People's Bank of China is not displaying discomfort with the rally. Market attention now turns to U.S. inflation data due on Friday. A jump in prices could be seen as prompting the Fed to scale back its easy money policies. Economists expect core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) prices to jump 2.9% year-on-year in April, compared with a year-on-year rise of 1.8% a month earlier. Cryptocurrency bitcoin rose about 3% to $38,397 and ether lost 1% to $2,858. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:28AM (1428 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 89.9500 90.0730 -0.12% -0.034% +90.1790 +89.8920 Euro/Dollar $1.2203 $1.2192 +0.09% -0.13% +$1.2215 +$1.2176 Dollar/Yen 109.4800 109.1350 +0.32% +5.96% +109.5400 +109.0400 Euro/Yen 133.59 133.07 +0.39% +5.26% +133.6700 +132.9300 Dollar/Swiss 0.8989 0.8979 +0.11% +1.59% +0.9008 +0.8964 Sterling/Dollar $1.4173 $1.4121 +0.38% +3.75% +$1.4185 +$1.4092 Dollar/Canadian 1.2061 1.2127 -0.53% -5.28% +1.2142 +1.2060 Aussie/Dollar $0.7747 $0.7742 +0.08% +0.73% +$0.7755 +$0.7723 Euro/Swiss 1.0966 1.0949 +0.16% +1.47% +1.0977 +1.0936 Euro/Sterling 0.8607 0.8633 -0.30% -3.67% +0.8646 +0.8599 NZ $0.7302 $0.7283 +0.26% +1.69% +$0.7310 +$0.7266 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3495 8.3620 -0.05% -2.67% +8.3880 +8.3570 Euro/Norway 10.1898 10.1890 +0.01% -2.66% +10.2208 +10.1778 Dollar/Sweden 8.2968 8.3131 -0.10% +1.23% +8.3293 +8.2926 Euro/Sweden 10.1259 10.1360 -0.10% +0.49% +10.1457 +10.1130 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Tommy Wilkes in London Editing by Peter Graff)
Worldledgerinsights.com

Indonesia, Mauritius explore central bank digital currencies

On Tuesday Indonesia said it was exploring the possibility of issuing a digital Rupiah and yesterday Mauritius confirmed it has plans for a central bank digital currency (CBDC). A statement from the Bank Indonesia said that it was investigating both the concept and potential technologies but has not decided whether...
Marketsrock947.com

Global money market funds see massive inflows in the week to May 26-Lipper

(Reuters) – Global money market funds saw huge inflows in the week ended May 26, Refinitiv data showed, amid caution that quickening inflation could alter the direction of U.S. monetary policy and shake up asset markets. According to Refinitiv data, money market funds received an inflow of $53.2 billion, the...
Businessactionforex.com

Markets Cautious ahead of US Inflation Data

A sense of caution enveloped financial markets on Thursday as investors awaited US data expected to offer more clues on inflation, economic growth and the outlook for monetary policy. European markets are mixed while US futures are slightly lower amid cautious trade. It is shaping up to be another week...
StocksBusiness Insider

Profit Taking Expected For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, advancing almost 125 points or 3.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,610-point plateau although it's looking at a soft start on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...