EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysian shares recover, but Asia beset by virus worries

By Harish Sridharan May 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian shares recovered almost all the ground lost last week in early trading on Monday, providing the standout performance among Asia's emerging markets that have been unsettled by the pandemic's resurgence in the region. More broadly, investors remained concerned by chances that U.S. monetary policy could be tightened sooner than expected due to inflationary pressures, and would be closly watching comments by Federal Reserve officials expected later in the week. Asian currencies were flat as the dollar pulled slightly off last week's three-month lows. The Philippine peso stood out with a 0.2% drop. Equities in Malaysia gained as much as 1% and eyed their best session since April 7. Shares in the country lost 1.3% last week as record coronavirus numbers and deaths unnerved investors, who were now picking up bargains after a three-day losing streak by the index. The country reported a record 6,976 new coronavirus cases on Sunday amid a recent surge in infections. While India is suffering a second wave of coronavirus cases on vastly higher scale, even countries like Taiwan and Singapore, which came through the first year of the pandemic relatively unscathed, are now facing rising numbers that have forced their governments to impose tighter restrictions on people's movement. On Monday, Singapore and Taiwan shares edged higher, but they have lost 2.8% and 7.1% so far this month. Minutes from the Fed's April meeting last week suggested that a sizable minority of policymakers were open to discuss potentially tapering bond purchases, and Fed speakers this week could shed further light on U.S. policy settings. "Taper talk is likely to be referred frequently going forward, especially by the hawkish members of the FOMC, but it is unlikely to have a huge initial impact on EM FX like in 2013, as the Fed is being very careful this time," analysts at Barclays FX and EM Macro Strategy said in a note. Singapore's core inflation rate, the central bank's favoured price measure - rose to 0.6% in April from a year earlier, compared to 0.5% in the previous month. Stocks in the country were trading 0.2% higher, while the currency strenghtened 0.1% In Indonesia, the rupiah was largely unchanged ahead of Tuesday's monetary policy decision. Bank Indonesia is expected to keep its key interest rate steady at record lows, a Reuters poll found, as the rupiah faces pressure from capital outflows and as the economy slowly recovers from the pandemic. South Korea's central bank also meets on Thursday. Stocks were down on Monday with a slump in cryptocurrencies weighing on the index. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index wwew Sime Darby Plantation Bhd and Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd ** In the Philippines, top index loser was Megaworld Corp , down 3.85% ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 1.9 basis points at 6.501% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0358 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD % % % Japan +0.08 -5.15 <.N2 0.43 3.62 25> China