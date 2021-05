There are roughly three different kinds of personalities on display at an NBA press conference. Outcome notwithstanding, you have the following:. The detached star, who answers questions about his game — how he just has to keep shooting and the shots will fall — and commends the team for their efforts or proclaims that next time, they’ll need more effort. This player likes long showers and aims to keep his answers brief in hopes that he can return to his son, Deuce. Ah, crap. This was supposed to be anonymous.