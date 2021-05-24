Atlanta Restaurant Issues An Apology After NBA Hall Of Famer Dominique Wilkins Accuses Them Of Racism

It may have taken a bit longer than expected, but the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame finally inducted its 2020 class over the weekend. The class included nine inductees, headlined by the superstar trio of Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, and the late Kobe Bryant. While each member of the new class got their time in the sun, the ceremony focused on Kobe, with Michael Jordan handling the induction and his widow, Vanessa Bryant, giving a heartfelt speech about her late husband. Garnett summed up the night thusly, "The fact that the three of us actually pushed the other two into whether it was awards, All-Star (appearances), battles, rings, we all three pushed the line. To go in with these two guys, I couldn't ask for two (better people to be inducted with)."