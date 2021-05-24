Atlanta Restaurant Issues An Apology After NBA Hall Of Famer Dominique Wilkins Accuses Them Of Racism
On Saturday, NBA legend Dominique Wilkins, who is most known for playing with the Atlanta Hawks, took to social media to accuse a restaurant within the Atlanta area of racism. He shared a photo of Le Bilboquet Atlanta and said, “In all my years, I’ve eaten at many of the great restaurants in the world but never have I ever been turned away because of the color of my skin until today.” He continued to accuse them of turning him away because he is black, as he expressed his disappointment.theshaderoom.com