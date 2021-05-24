newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Atlanta Restaurant Issues An Apology After NBA Hall Of Famer Dominique Wilkins Accuses Them Of Racism

By Jade Whiteside
theshaderoom.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, NBA legend Dominique Wilkins, who is most known for playing with the Atlanta Hawks, took to social media to accuse a restaurant within the Atlanta area of racism. He shared a photo of Le Bilboquet Atlanta and said, “In all my years, I’ve eaten at many of the great restaurants in the world but never have I ever been turned away because of the color of my skin until today.” He continued to accuse them of turning him away because he is black, as he expressed his disappointment.

theshaderoom.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominique Wilkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Racism#Clippers#Celtics#The Atlanta Hawks#Jeans#Lebilboquetatlanta#Spurs#Magic#Le Bilboquet Atlanta#Mr Wilkins#Pants#Tops#Dress Code#Clothing#Color
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
Social Media
News Break
NBA
News Break
Society
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Instagram
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANorwalk Hour

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal spotted at Connecticut restaurant

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, known for his outgoing personality and his dominance on the basketball court, was spotted in Connecticut this week. O’Neal took time to grab a bite to eat at Tony D’s Restaurant in New London Friday afternoon. The restaurant posted a photo of the 7-foot-1 former NBA player and current TNT analyst with some staff members on its Facebook page. By Saturday afternoon it had garnered more than 1,300 likes, 156 comments and 326 shares.
NBAexpressnews.com

21 for 21: Why Tim Duncan is a Hall of Famer

In a moment all of San Antonio saw coming since roughly 1997, Tim Duncan will be enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. He will be the ninth player with Spurs ties to earn the sport’s highest honor. No matter how many have come before, Duncan will go down...
NBAexpressnews.com

Editorial: Something to cheer: Duncan is officially a Hall of Famer

What was clear for two decades becomes official this afternoon: Tim Duncan is a Hall of Famer. The greatest power forward in NBA history will be among the nine new inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Headlining the class is Duncan and two of his contemporaries, Kevin Garnett and the late Kobe Bryant. This is the Class of 2020 whose induction ceremony, last year, was postponed because of COVID-19 restrictions.
NBAYardbarker

The 'Hall of Famers who played for one NBA team' quiz

It may have taken a bit longer than expected, but the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame finally inducted its 2020 class over the weekend. The class included nine inductees, headlined by the superstar trio of Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, and the late Kobe Bryant. While each member of the new class got their time in the sun, the ceremony focused on Kobe, with Michael Jordan handling the induction and his widow, Vanessa Bryant, giving a heartfelt speech about her late husband. Garnett summed up the night thusly, "The fact that the three of us actually pushed the other two into whether it was awards, All-Star (appearances), battles, rings, we all three pushed the line. To go in with these two guys, I couldn't ask for two (better people to be inducted with)."
NBAtri-c.edu

Tri-C Alum Ben Wallace a Hall of Famer

Four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year played two years at Tri-C From Cleveland’s Community College Avenue to Springfield, Massachusetts, Ben Wallace is one of sports’ greatest underdog stories. This September, the Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®) basketball alum will be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in...
NBAPosted by
UPI News

Knicks ban fan from MSG for spitting on Hawks star Trae Young

May 27 (UPI) -- The New York Knicks have banned a fan from Madison Square Garden for spitting on Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young on Wednesday night during Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. In a statement released Thursday, the Knicks called the incident "unacceptable" and apologized to...
NBANESN.com

Sammy Buckets Featuring Patrick Goy | Chicken Dinner Podcast Ep. 122

College football win totals are here to brighten up your Thursday. In this episode of the “Chicken Dinner” podcast, Sam Panayotovich looks in on the New York Knicks’ NBA playoffs first-round series with the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers “shocking” turnaround against the Phoenix Suns. He. Panayotovich also tells...
NBAbrightsideofthesun.com

SBNation Reacts: Everybody loves the Suns! And fans. They love the fans too

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. With the first-round of the playoffs underway, the most noticeable difference in the games...