Terra McGowan walk-off single sends Oregon Ducks past Texas Longhorns, teams meeting in winner-take-all finale to NCAA softball regional

Oregon and Texas will play a second time, winner-take-all for the right to play a Super Regional. Haley Cruse hit a leadoff doubled and two batters later, Terra McGowan drove her in with a walk-off single to right as the Ducks topped the No. 12 seed Longhorns, 3-2 in eight innings, in the first game of an NCAA regional final at McCombs Field Sunday night in Austin, Texas.www.msn.com