Franklin, TN

Inaugural Bourbon & Bubbles Fest brings out crowd to taste many wine and spirits

By Austin Thompson • Staff Writer
williamsonherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIHeartMedia Nashville hosted its inaugural Bourbon & Bubbles Fest Saturday at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. From sparkling wine, beer and, of course, bourbon, the tasting event drew a crowd of approximately 2,000 people. “This is a tasting event and bourbon and bubbles take the top billing, but...

