Indy and Butler Split Season Series- Thursday Game

By Ron Morris
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINT HILL, NC – Looking to bounce back from Monday’s loss, Independence held off the Bulldogs to take a 9-5 win and even up the season series. Indy plated two runs in the bottom of the first inning to take an early lead. Designated hitter Brandon Moser led off for the Patriots and drew a walk. Wilson Lohrer followed with a base hit to center field. Carson Gesing reached on a walk to load the bases. Taylor Moser stepped up to the plate and reached on a fielder’s choice forcing Gesing out at second, scoring Brandon Moser, and moving Lohrer to third. Lohrer scored Indy’s second run on a wild pitch making the score 2-0 after one full inning.

QGHS Lady Stallions Are Defeated By Alleghany In State Playoffs

MINT HILL, NC – The Queen’s Grant High School Lady Fastpitch Softball team experienced their first winning season with a 10-4 record during the regular season. Unfortunately, in the school’s first game in the state playoffs, the Number 13 Seed Stallions played against the Number 4 Alleghany Trojans, who had their best hurler, Division 1 pitcher Kenzi Lyall, heading to Appalachian State University on the mound for the contest.
Mint Hill Athletes of the Week

Carson Gesing – The Independence ace pitched a no-hitter against East Mecklenburg in a 6-0 shutout victory for the Patriots in a Conference match-up. He accumulated 13 strikeouts, while allowing just 2 walks in the ball game. Wilson Lohrer – The senior has accumulated 8 hits including 1 triple, 3...
Lady Patriots Fall to Mustangs 11-6

MINT HILL, NC – The Lady Patriots softball team played another high-scoring contest against the Myers Park Mustangs on the road Tuesday night. The Patriots are now 4-6 on the season and need to put together a winning streak to qualify for the state playoffs. In the first inning off...