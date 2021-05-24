Indy and Butler Split Season Series- Thursday Game

MINT HILL, NC – Looking to bounce back from Monday’s loss, Independence held off the Bulldogs to take a 9-5 win and even up the season series. Indy plated two runs in the bottom of the first inning to take an early lead. Designated hitter Brandon Moser led off for the Patriots and drew a walk. Wilson Lohrer followed with a base hit to center field. Carson Gesing reached on a walk to load the bases. Taylor Moser stepped up to the plate and reached on a fielder’s choice forcing Gesing out at second, scoring Brandon Moser, and moving Lohrer to third. Lohrer scored Indy’s second run on a wild pitch making the score 2-0 after one full inning.