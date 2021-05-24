Gwinnett Co. couple accused of stealing $4 million in COVID-19 relief funding

Georgia deaths in past 24 hours, 17, Walton and Gwinnett both report 0. The cases of positive results from COVID-19 testing have dropped from a high of more than 20 % at the beginning of the year to a two-week average of below 4 % for Georgia as well as Walton and Gwinnett counties. The death rate is also significantly lower. Walton County’s average has been 3.7 % and Gwinnett County’s has been 3.6 % for the past two weeks. Georgia’s positive cases is at 3.7 %.