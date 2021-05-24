newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gwinnett County, GA

Gwinnett Co. couple accused of stealing $4 million in COVID-19 relief funding

By Terrance Kelly
CBS 46
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGWINNETT COUNTY (CBS46)—A Gwinnett County couple is facing federal charges accused of stealing millions of dollars of COVID-19 funding. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Paul Kwak, 63, and Michelle Kwak, 60, both of Braselton, submitted fraudulent applications to the Economic Impact Disaster Loan (“EIDL”) Program. Congress created the EIDL program as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act to help businesses weather the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

www.cbs46.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
Gwinnett County, GA
Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Gwinnett County, GA
Crime & Safety
Gwinnett County, GA
Health
City
Braselton, GA
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
County
Gwinnett County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Fbi#Crime#Federal Charges#Federal Loans#Disaster Relief#U S Businesses#Gwinnett Co#Eidl#Congress#Economic Security#Korean#Fraudulent Loans#Fraudulent Applications#Fbi Atlanta#Covid 19 Funding#Collateral#Legitimate Businesses#Business Owners#Shell Companies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Gwinnett County, GAfox5atlanta.com

Search for indecent exposure suspect at Gwinnett County park

SNELLVILLE, Ga. - Police said officers are searching for the man who exposed himself at a Gwinnett County park. Gwinnett County police said they have been dispatched to Lenora Park located at 4515 Lenora Church Rd in Snellville on multiple occasion. Police said in addition to indecent exposure, the man is wanted for lewd acts.
Gwinnett County, GAPosted by
The Georgia Sun

Police investigate murder-suicide in Gwinnett County

LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating what authorities believe to be a murder-suicide in Lawrenceville. Shortly after 3:20 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a “person shot” call on Wallace Hill Ridge. Officers found a man and a woman dead in a vehicle, with apparent gunshot wounds. Police are not releasing the names of the victims until the next of kin is notified.
Athens, GAwuga.org

Project RESET Aims to Stop Evictions

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are considering a program aimed at keeping people facing eviction in their homes, as well as providing financial assistance to landlords. Commissioner Tim Denson is pushing for the creation of Project Reset. Project Reset started in Gwinnett County and has been duplicated in other areas in the...
Gwinnett County, GAaccesswdun.com

Gwinnett tag offices allow residents to schedule appointments online

Gwinnett County residents will now be able to go online schedule in-person appointments with the county's tag offices. Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter made the announcement Friday, saying the feature had been highly requested by county residents recently. The county had been rolling the feature out gradually before publicly announcing its availability.
Gwinnett County, GAWXIA 11 Alive

Male, female found dead in Gwinnett driveway, police on the scene

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police are investigating a reported homicide northeast of Lawrenceville that has left two people dead. Gwinnett Police spokesperson Hideshi Valle said that police are on the scene at 1042 Wallace Hill Ridge SE where a male and female have been found dead in a vehicle parked in a driveway.
Atlanta, GAGwinnett Daily Post

Local Asian-American leaders calling for AAPI history to be included in K-12 curriculum

Local elected leaders had a simple request Friday night: include discussions on the contributions of Asian-Americans in U.S. history courses in Georgia schools. The officials spoke during a program called “Why We Need To Include Asian-American History in K-12 Curriculum,” which was hosted by The Atlanta Korean American Committee Against Asian Hate Crime and held at the Korean American Association of Greater Atlanta’s center in Norcross. Speakers included state Sen. Michelle Au, state Reps. Sam Park and Pedro Marin, U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux and Gwinnett County Board of Education members Karen Watkins and Tarece Johnson.
Gwinnett County, GAOn Common Ground News

Self-set appointments available at Gwinnett Tag Offices

Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner Tiffany P. Porter announces that Gwinnett residents now have the option to set appointments for in-person visits at all tag offices. “Customers no longer have to wait in line when they need to visit a tag office,” Porter said. “They can use our website to set an in-person appointment at the office most convenient for them and avoid the wait entirely.”
Gwinnett County, GACovington News

Gwinnett state lawmaker Barr to seek Newton congressional seat

District 103 State Rep. Timothy Barr, R-Lawrenceville, officially launched his campaign today, May 14, for the congressional seat representing eastern Newton County. Barr, a Gwinnett County resident, will seek Georgia's 10th Congressional District seat now held by U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro. The district includes Newton and part or all...
Georgia StateMonroe Local News

COVID-19: Positive cases in Georgia, Gwinnett and Walton drop to below 4 % for the past two weeks

Georgia deaths in past 24 hours, 17, Walton and Gwinnett both report 0. The cases of positive results from COVID-19 testing have dropped from a high of more than 20 % at the beginning of the year to a two-week average of below 4 % for Georgia as well as Walton and Gwinnett counties. The death rate is also significantly lower. Walton County’s average has been 3.7 % and Gwinnett County’s has been 3.6 % for the past two weeks. Georgia’s positive cases is at 3.7 %.
Gwinnett County, GACBS 46

Man killed and 3 others injured Gwinnett County shooting

GWINNETT COUNTY (CBS46)—Gwinnett County police are investigating a fatal shooting involving multiple victims. According to a Gwinnett County police spokesperson, the shooting happened early Wednesday morning at the Preston Hills at Mill Creek Apartments located in the 2900 block of Buford Drive. Police arrived at a unit in the gated...