Gwinnett Co. couple accused of stealing $4 million in COVID-19 relief funding
GWINNETT COUNTY (CBS46)—A Gwinnett County couple is facing federal charges accused of stealing millions of dollars of COVID-19 funding. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Paul Kwak, 63, and Michelle Kwak, 60, both of Braselton, submitted fraudulent applications to the Economic Impact Disaster Loan (“EIDL”) Program. Congress created the EIDL program as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act to help businesses weather the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.www.cbs46.com