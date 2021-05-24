WHEDA awarded Emergency Housing Vouchers by HUD
MADISON – The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority has been awarded 313 Emergency Housing Vouchers by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Emergency Housing Vouchers target individuals and families experiencing or at risk of homelessness, survivors of domestic or sexual violence and victims of human trafficking. WHEDA will partner with a continuum of care agency to accept referrals for tenants who qualify for these vouchers.www.redlakenationnews.com