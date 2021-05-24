newsbreak-logo
After Making Racist Statement about Native Americans, Rick Santorum Fired by CNN

redlakenationnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA - CNN has fired Rick Santorum, its conservative senior political correspondent, almost a month after the former Pennsylvania U.S. senator and twice-failed presidential candidate made disparaging comments about Native Americans during an event on April 23 at a Young America's Foundation event. At the event, Santorum said the country...

Presidential Electionphilasun.com

CNN cuts ties with Rick Santorum over disparaging comments

ABOVE PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate, former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum speaks during the Fox Business Network Republican presidential debate in North Charleston, S.C. on Jan. 14, 2016. The CNN analyst went on the network to try and explain comments about Native Americans that have led to criticism, but didn’t appear to calm things down. Santorum told a group of young conservative last month that there was ‘nothing here’ when immigrants founded the United States. That angered Native Americans and others. He said on CNN Monday that he was speaking in context of the U.S. government’s creation and didn’t mean to minimize treatment of Native Americans. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
U.S. PoliticsHuffingtonPost

These Are The Offensive Things Rick Santorum Said Even Before He Was Axed From CNN

CNN severed ties with political pundit Rick Santorum this week over his racist remarks about Native Americans. But a montage assembled by “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” on Thursday shows how the former Republican senator and twice-failed GOP presidential candidate ― and frequent defender of ex-President Donald Trump ― has been spouting controversial and inflammatory comments for years.
Rick SantorumMilton Daily Standard

U.S. PoliticsWashington Times

Rick Santorum blames 'cancel culture' for CNN firing

Former Republican Sen. Rick Santorum accused “cancel culture” of costing him his senior political commentator position at CNN, in his first television interview since being fired. Appearing on Fox News Monday night, Mr. Santorum, who represented Pennsylvania in the Senate from 1995 to 2007, defended the remarks he made a...
Politicsbarrettsportsmedia.com

Santorum Visits ‘Hannity’ After CNN Firing

A few days ago, CNN decided to part ways with political commentator Rick Santorum after making disparaging comments about Native Americans. In his first appearances since his firing, Santorum made an appearance on Fox News’ “Hannity” and blames “cancel culture” for his dismissal. “CNN has a right to fire me...
Entertainmentredlakenationnews.com

NAJA applauds CNN for cutting ties with Rick Santorum

OKLAHOMA CITY— The Native American Journalists Association applauds CNN for hearing our call to remove Rick Santorum from his commentator position. On April 26, NAJA released a statement cautioning Indigenous journalists against working with CNN and called for Santorum’s dismissal in light of his racist comments at the Young America Foundation’s conference.
PoliticsFox News

Rick Santorum addresses CNN departure on 'Hannity'

93.1 WZAK

CNN Cuts Ties With Rick Santorum Over Racist Remarks [Video]

When we were younger most people were taught to think before they speak, unfortunately people have gotten way too comfortable to speak whatever comes from the top of their head with the thinking of 'you know what I meant' or 'I didn't mean it like that'. Well for former GOP senator and presidential candidate, Rick Santorum, because he didn't heed the teachings of 'watch your mouth', CNN is reportedly cutting all ties with him.
EntertainmentWashington Post

Rick Santorum refuses to apologize, loses CNN job

Rick Santorum would rather not apologize for racist remarks than lose his job as a commentator with CNN. On Saturday, HuffPost reported that the network had dropped Santorum, who had been a paid analyst since 2017. Network spokesman Matt Dornic confirmed that CNN had “parted ways” with Santorum, formerly a two-term senator from Pennsylvania. The move followed comments by Santorum on April 23 at the Standing Up For Faith & Freedom Conference of the Young America’s Foundation. “We came here and created a blank slate. We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here,” he told attendees. “I mean, yes we have Native Americans but candidly there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.” Those words prompted well-reasoned complaints — including from Native American groups — that Santorum’s message was racist. But, perhaps because those comments were uttered off CNN’s air, the network didn’t issue a statement at the time.
Rolling Stone

CNN Has Finally Had Enough of Rick Santorum

CNN has fired former Republican Senator Rick Santorum over racist and false remarks he made weeks ago about Native Americans. The Huffington Post broke the news Saturday, citing a senior executive at the network. CNN has since confirmed the report. While speaking at an event organized by Young America’s Foundation...