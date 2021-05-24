newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Despite slow progress at Capitol, legal marijuana supporters see momentum in Minnesota

redlakenationnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe push to legalize marijuana fell short at the Minnesota Capitol this year, but supporters say political momentum is on their side as more states go that way. "This day is coming," said state Rep. Jessica Hanson, DFL-Burnsville. First elected last year, Hanson previously led the Minnesota Campaign for Full Legalization, a nonprofit advocacy group. "The vast majority of cannabis users are simply hardworking Minnesotans who deserve our respect."

www.redlakenationnews.com
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Marijuana#Legislature#Legalize#Political Advocacy#Dfl Burnsville#Minnesotans#The Minnesota House#State Senate#Political Momentum#Progress#Legislation#Cannabis Users#Campaign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Related
Minnesota StateHuron Daily Tribune

Minnesota legislative leaders say they have a budget deal

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The two top leaders of the Minnesota Legislature said they reached agreement with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz early Monday on broad targets for the state's next two-year budget, but that lawmakers will have to finish the work during a special session next month. Walz, Republican...
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Legislature agrees to deal on exempting unemployment, PPP payments from Minnesota taxes

On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders announced they had agreed on a state budget deal that will bring Minnesota’s taxes on unemployment payments and forgiven Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans in line with the federal government’s. Specifically, the state will exempt $1o,200 of unemployment benefits from state income taxes and will exempt all forgiven PPP loans.
Minnesota StateCrookston Daily Times

Letter: Feel proud that so many migrant and seasonal workers choose to return to Minnesota

With spring in the air, I invite Minnesota’s rural communities to join me in welcoming migrant and seasonal farm and agricultural workers to our state. Every year, Minnesota benefits from the extraordinarily hard work of thousands of people who travel here to work – picking fruits and vegetables, working in canneries and meat processing plants, and many other jobs that contribute to our vibrant agricultural systems. If you’re a sweet corn or pea producer, for example, your enterprise depends on the migrant and seasonal farm workers who show up every summer to put your produce into cans. While statistics vary, a University of Minnesota report estimates that 20,000 people migrate to Minnesota each year to work on farms and in food processing facilities.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations decline in Minnesota

The positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing dropped to 5.7%, its lowest level in Minnesota since late March, offering hope that vaccination progress is limiting the spread of the infectious disease. The rate, a key measure of viral activity in Minnesota, had been as low as 3.5% on March 3...
Minnesota Stateboreal.org

New FirstNet Cell Sites Launch in Northeastern Minnesota to Support First Responders

What’s the news? First responders in northeastern Minnesota are getting a major boost in their wireless communications thanks to the FirstNet® network expansion currently underway by AT&T*. We’ve added new, purpose-built cell sites located near Cloquet on County Road 3 and in Hovland along the North Shore between Grand Marais and Grand Portage. These sites will give first responders on FirstNet – America’s public safety network – access to always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data.
Minnesota StateSt. Cloud Times

Zero new COVID-19 deaths, 589 new cases in Minnesota on Monday

No Minnesotans were added to the state's COVID-19 death toll Monday, according to the daily report from the Minnesota Department of Health. The state reported zero deaths last Monday. There's been only a handful of days with zero deaths since the start of the pandemic in Minnesota in March 2020.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 models forecast the virus in sharp retreat in Minnesota

Three major COVID-19 models predict sharp declines in viral spread in Minnesota in late May — with Mayo Clinic forecasting a drop from 900 new infections per day to 563 by Memorial Day weekend. The forecasts come amid a decline to 5.7% in the positivity rate of diagnostic testing in...
Minnesota StateDuluth News Tribune

Minnesota reports just under 600 COVID-19 new infections, zero deaths

ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, May 17. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 589. SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW...
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Israel-Hamas conflict divides Minnesota Democrats

WASHINGTON — Surging violence and death as Israel carries out airstrikes against Hamas in Gaza City is highlighting a split between Democrats in Minnesota's congressional delegation over thorny questions inflamed by the conflict. Two Minnesota Democrats, U.S. Reps. Betty McCollum and Ilhan Omar, have been prominent congressional defenders of Palestinian...
Minnesota StatePosted by
103.9 The Doc

10 Least Expensive Places to Live in Minnesota in 2021

The cost of housing has gone up a crazy amount in the last year. Many people want their own space but the cost may be too much to handle. If you're wanting to buy your own house and you're willing to possibly move, you might want to check into one of these 10 least expensive places to live in Minnesota in 2021. This is according to Niche.com. And accompanying each town I share a house that is currently for sale in each town to give you an idea of the cost of homes there. Let me tell you, the cost of homes in these towns is WAY cheap compared to most places.