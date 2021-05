Carson Gesing – The senior “Bulldog” workhorse on the mound for the Patriots pitched another fine baseball game. He tossed 102 pitches in 6.1 innings of work, allowed only 1 earned run, had 10 strikeouts, 1 walk, and scattered 7 hits. Unfortunately, the Patriots defense made 3 errors behind him giving Porter Ridge a 5-0 victory. While the Pirates pitcher Blake Efird had an outstanding performance by allowing only 2 hits, 2 base-on-balls, and 13 strikeouts on 99 pitches to gain the shut-out win.