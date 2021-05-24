MINT HILL, NC – Timing is everything. This is especially true when we are working with our children. We do our best to teach them new skills, instill good work ethic and guide them in their decision making. These attributes are key when we are molding our children to be their very best. We want them to be responsible, independent and resourceful. We want to prepare them for the inevitable day that we are no longer around to help them. It’s necessary for our children to learn how to prioritize. One of the ways that we help our children learn to delay gratification is to set the expectation and maintain the standard. Summer break is here. Instead of allowing your child to reach for the tablet or phone first thing in the morning, establish a summer schedule. Include some type of learning time early in the day, so that the rest of the day can be spent enjoying activities. Spending thirty minutes on reading and thirty minutes on math activities each day will help to fight off the loss of learning that many students experience during the summer. It is extremely difficult for most students to engage in learning activities after a long day at the beach or the pool. When we help our children to prioritize, we don’t have to compromise our plans to keep them academically engaged and challenged during the summer. Like and follow us on Facebook @KumonOfCharlotteMintHill and Instagram @kumonatminthill. Visit our website at www.kumon.com/charlotte-mint-hill to set up a free parent orientation at our learning center.