MINT HILL, NC – The Queen’s Grant High School Lady Fastpitch Softball team experienced their first winning season with a 10-4 record during the regular season. Unfortunately, in the school’s first game in the state playoffs, the Number 13 Seed Stallions played against the Number 4 Alleghany Trojans, who had their best hurler, Division 1 pitcher Kenzi Lyall, heading to Appalachian State University on the mound for the contest.