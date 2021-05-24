Rarest Coppa Italia NFT sells for €3,500 in precedent-setting weekend

Over 2.5 (-125), Under 2.5 (+100) Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. Atalanta and Juventus are clashing at Mapei Stadium in the Coppa Italia finals. Atalanta is having a wonderful season where they are in 2nd place in the Serie A standings, and they will be playing in the Champions League next season, the only question is from which spot will they get there. Atalanta is on great form, and they are undefeated in their last 10 games while winning their last 3 straight games. During this 3-game winning streak, Atalanta has scored 11 goals while conceding 5 goals, and they have looked really well. In their last game against Genoa, Atalanta was the better team with 60% of ball possession, 6 shots on goal, 4 corner kicks, 3 big chances created, and a solid 87% of the correct passes. After having a 1-4 lead in the 51st minute, Atalanta has relaxed a little bit too much, and they have conceded 2 more goals which almost cost them points, but Atalanta was able to win this game 3-4. As far as Coppa Italia goes, Atalanta has been great in this competition, and Miranchuk and Pessina are their leading goalscorers with 2 goals each. There are no injuries or suspensions in Atalanta at this time. Atalanta is a great team, and the management doesn’t spend money that they don’t have, which is why Atalanta’s success over the last few seasons is even more amazing. I hope Atalanta will lift the trophy when this game is over.