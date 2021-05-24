newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Rarest Coppa Italia NFT sells for €3,500 in precedent-setting weekend

By Dan Bernstein
goal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe set of releases licensed by Lega Serie A did not quite meet the buying frenzy from other industries - though it's still early in proceedings. A series of non-fungible token (NFT) releases for the Coppa Italia this past weekend resulted in a high sale of €3,500 for a one-of-a-kind virtual trophy designed by artist Diego Perrone, according to blockchain records. The item has been re-listed online for €57,000.

www.goal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Precedent#Lega Serie A#Italian Football#Online Marketplace#Juventus#Rarest Coppa Italia Nft#The Coppa Italia#Atalanta#Sale#Digital Tokens#Artist Diego Perrone#Medals#Releases#Epic Proportions#Football Fans#April#Proceedings#Blockchain#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
UEFA
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Related
Socceraltcoinbuzz.io

Crypto.com to Sponsor 2021 Coppa Italia Final

Leading cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com has announced a strategic partnership with Lega Serie A to be the official sponsor of the 2021 Coppa Italia Final between Atalanta and Juventus. Crypto.com disclosed the collaboration via an official blog post, noting that it has secured a first-of-its-kind partnership agreement that will see it...
UEFAsportschatplace.com

Atalanta vs. Juventus 5/19/21 Coppa Italia Soccer Pick, Odds, and Prediction

Over 2.5 (-125), Under 2.5 (+100) Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. Atalanta and Juventus are clashing at Mapei Stadium in the Coppa Italia finals. Atalanta is having a wonderful season where they are in 2nd place in the Serie A standings, and they will be playing in the Champions League next season, the only question is from which spot will they get there. Atalanta is on great form, and they are undefeated in their last 10 games while winning their last 3 straight games. During this 3-game winning streak, Atalanta has scored 11 goals while conceding 5 goals, and they have looked really well. In their last game against Genoa, Atalanta was the better team with 60% of ball possession, 6 shots on goal, 4 corner kicks, 3 big chances created, and a solid 87% of the correct passes. After having a 1-4 lead in the 51st minute, Atalanta has relaxed a little bit too much, and they have conceded 2 more goals which almost cost them points, but Atalanta was able to win this game 3-4. As far as Coppa Italia goes, Atalanta has been great in this competition, and Miranchuk and Pessina are their leading goalscorers with 2 goals each. There are no injuries or suspensions in Atalanta at this time. Atalanta is a great team, and the management doesn’t spend money that they don’t have, which is why Atalanta’s success over the last few seasons is even more amazing. I hope Atalanta will lift the trophy when this game is over.
Socceratlantanews.net

Kulusevski powers Juve to win 14th Coppa Italia title

ROME, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Juventus restored some dignity to the current season by clinching a 14th Coppa Italia title after a 2-1 victory over Atalanta on Wednesday, as Dejan Kulusevski scored one and set up another. The Bianconeri has had an unsuccessful campaign this season, having lost the Scudetto...
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Coppa Italia Final: 3 reasons why Juventus will beat Atalanta

Coppa Italia final to have an impact on Andrea Pirlo’s future at Juventus. Juventus will lock horns with Atlanta on Wednesday evening. This Mapei Stadium will be the stage. And the prize will be the coveted Coppa Italia title. The Bianconeri reached finals last year as well but failed to cross the decisive hurdle. They lost to Napoli, who overtook Juventus on penalties.
UEFAgoal.com

Coppa Italia final embraces NFTs in another sign of industry's growth

The clash on Wednesday between Juventus and Atalanta may be the first time many people will have heard about football-related tokens. The broadcast for the Coppa Italia final between Juventus and Atalanta on Wednesday will likely feature references to the world of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), which could prove disorienting for many fans.
UEFAthe18.com

Weston McKennie Lifts Coppa Italia After Providing Assist In Final

Juventus defeated Atalanta 2-1 to claim the 74th edition of Italy’s national cup. Juventus claimed the 2020-21 Coppa Italia 2-1 with a commanding second-half display against Atalanta at the Mapei Stadium on Wednesday night. Dejan Kulusevski put Juve in front after receiving the ball from Weston McKennie, but Ruslan Malinovskiy answered for La Dea — seeking its first major title since the 1963 Coppa — setting the stage for Federico Chiesa’s excellent second-half winner.
Soccerlchilltopnews.org

Cuadrado, Zapata and Muriel: Colombians present at the Coppa Italia final

Juan Cuadrado to Juventus. Duvan Zapata and Luis Fernando Morell in favor of Atalanta in an unprecedented Coppa Italia final. A final in which the Colombian flag is raised regardless of the winner. Juan Guillermo Cuadrado will be looking for a new title with Juventus. Luis Fernando Morell and Dovan Zapata will want to be champions and make history with Atalanta in the Coppa Italia.
Socceroldjuve.com

Juventus: 3 things to look forward to in the Coppa Italia Final

Juventus defeated Inter 3-2 over the weekend in a must-win Derby d’Italia, and they have another game this Wednesday night at the Mapei Stadium against Atalanta. They have not beaten this Nerazzurri in three fixtures, so there is added motivation for the Bianconeri to hoist that Coppa Italia and give Andrea Pirlo his second trophy of this difficult season.
UEFAthelaziali.com

Lazio Earns Close to One Million Euros for Its 2020/21 Coppa Italia Run

Lazio has featured in several competitions aside from their Serie A fixtures and has gone deep runs that earned them some prize money. One of the tournaments Lazio made a deep run in is the Coppa Italia. The Biancocelesti would reach the quarterfinals before being eliminated by Atalanta BC, who...
UEFAbesoccer.com

Juventus win Coppa Italia for 14th time in front of fans

Dethroned league champions Juventus beat Atalanta 2-1 to win the Coppa Italia for the 14th time on Wednesday as fans returned to the stadium for the first time in over a year. Goals in either half from Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa gave coach Andrea Pirlo his second second trophy of the season after the Italian Super Cup, on the day he turned 42. Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was denied a first trophy of his coaching career, and Atalanta's second trophy after the 1963 Coppa Italia.
SoccertheScore

Juventus win Coppa Italia to give Pirlo 1st major trophy as manager

Reggio Emilia, Italy, May 19, 2021 (AFP) - Dethroned league champions Juventus beat Atalanta 2-1 to win the Italian Cup for the 14th time on Wednesday as fans returned to the stadium for the first time in over a year. Goals in either half from Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Pirlo wants to continue as Juve coach after Coppa Italia win

Reggio Emilia (Italy) (AFP) – Andrea Pirlo insisted he wanted to continue as Juventus coach after lifting his second trophy this season in the Coppa Italia final. The dethroned league champions beat Atalanta 2-1 to win the Italian Cup for the 14th time after winning the Super Cup in January.
SoccerCNN

Cristiano Ronaldo cements domestic dominance as Juventus wins Coppa Italia

(CNN) — After what has been a difficult season, Juventus did at least give its fans something to cheer about with a 2-1 victory over Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final. Federico Chiesa scored a 73rd-minute winner for Juventus after Atalanta's Ruslan Malinovskiy had canceled out Dejan Kulusevski's opener. The...
UEFAthelaziali.com

21 Years Ago Today, Lazio Won Their 3rd Coppa Italia After Beating Inter

21 years ago today, Lazio won their third Coppa Italia to secure a domestic double under coach Sven Goran Eriksson. Lazio’s Twitter page earlier today, the Biancocelesti won the final after a 0-0 draw against the Nerazzurri at the San Siro, having beaten Inter 2-1 in the first leg at the Stadio Olimpico.
UEFAfootball-oranje.com

De Ligt lifts Coppa Italia with Juventus

Juventus have won the Coppa Italia after a 2-1 victory over Atalanta Bergamo on Wednesday evening. Atalanta, who had Marten de Roon and Hans Hateboer in their line-up, started brightly but Matthijs de Ligt and the Juventus defence stood strong. In the 31st minute, Juventus took the lead through Dejan...
Tennisblackwhitereadallover.com

Juve defeat Atalanta for 14th Coppa Italia crown

After Wednesday’s Coppa Italia final against Atalanta, Giorgio Chiellini told reporters of a conversation he’d had with Gianluigi Buffon over a pre-game lunch. “For the first time in 10 years,” he said, “Juventus went into an Italian final and were not the favorites. It felt a bit strange.”. That’s probably...