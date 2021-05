If your family is going to have to tighten their belts in the months ahead and you’re wondering how to talk to your children about it, the good news is that this can actually be a positive experience. Job loss or other situations that lead to lean financial times is stressful, but this is also a great opportunity to teach your children about budgeting and finances if you have not done so yet. Working together as a family on a budget can also help relieve some of the tension of the situation.