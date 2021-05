Red Lake School District #38 is accepting applications to fill an Interventionist position at the Red Lake Elementary Complex; anticipated to begin the 2021/22 School Year:. JOB PURPOSE: The Interventionist position is responsible for providing a variety of Tiered student supports and for assisting general education teachers in providing targeted and intensive intervention and instruction for students who are academically and/or behaviorally challenged. The Interventionist may focus on academics, behavior, or both and may switch focus based on the needs of students within the district.