No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies shock No. 1 seed Utah Jazz in Game 1 of their first-round series
The Memphis Grizzlies weren't intimidated being the youngest team in the NBA playoffs Sunday. The Utah Jazz, who had the NBA's best record, found out by testing them. Donovan Mitchell tried to trash talk Kyle Anderson from the sidelines, but Anderson mouthed back and the two had to be separated. Dillon Brooks and Mike Conley traded words in the first quarter and Brooks got even with a third-quarter scoring spree.www.lcsun-news.com