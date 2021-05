Ohio State achieved its main goals in 2020. The Buckeyes won the Big Ten title once again and made the College Football Playoff (the team was not able to beat Michigan after their rivals canceled the game). The Scarlet and Gray got revenge on Clemson in the Playoff and returned to the national championship game but lost to Alabama. All of this while having a defense that ranked 59th in the country, largely on the back of the nation's sixth-worst pass defense.