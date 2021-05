As the MLS season moves on with more and more venues expanding their capacity allowing fans and supporters to fill the seats, this game had to have been weird for the visitors Toronto FC. The Canadian based club is not yet allowed to return to their home field and has been training in Florida and playing “home” games at Orlando’s Exploria Stadium. There was no doubt who was the home team for this game as the sold out 50% capacity stadium was all purple and ready to go. Important to note that the Wilf Family was in attendance for this game, as they are looking to complete their estimated $400 million dollar purchase of Orlando City, the Orlando Pride and their other soccer assets including Exploria Stadium.