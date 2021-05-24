newsbreak-logo
Ransom County, ND

Special Weather Statement issued for Ransom, Sargent by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 00:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Grand Forks. Target Area: Ransom; Sargent SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN RANSOM AND SARGENT COUNTIES UNTIL 130 AM CDT At 1244 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Fullerton to near Hecla to near Langford. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Brampton and Straubville around 100 AM CDT. Cogswell around 105 AM CDT. Forman, Rutland and northwestern Lake Traverse Reservation around 115 AM CDT. Gwinner around 120 AM CDT.

alerts.weather.gov
Barnes County, NDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 15:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF EASTERN NORTH DAKOTA AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect to 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota...Fire Weather Zones 001...002 003...004...005...006...007...008...009...013...014...015 016... 017...022...023...024...027...028...029...030...031 032 and 040. In North Dakota...Fire Weather Zones 006...007 008...014... 015...016...024...026...027...028...029...030 038...039...049... 052...053 and 054. * TIMING...Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.
Barnes County, NDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Barnes, Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Barnes; Ransom; Richland; Sargent RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR SOUTHEAST NORTH DAKOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In North Dakota...Fire Weather Zones 038 049...052 and 053. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.