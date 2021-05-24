Special Weather Statement issued for Ransom, Sargent by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 00:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Grand Forks. Target Area: Ransom; Sargent SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN RANSOM AND SARGENT COUNTIES UNTIL 130 AM CDT At 1244 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Fullerton to near Hecla to near Langford. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Brampton and Straubville around 100 AM CDT. Cogswell around 105 AM CDT. Forman, Rutland and northwestern Lake Traverse Reservation around 115 AM CDT. Gwinner around 120 AM CDT.alerts.weather.gov