Brown County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown, Day, Marshall by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 23:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Day; Marshall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DAY...SOUTHWESTERN MARSHALL AND NORTHEASTERN BROWN COUNTIES At 1246 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles east of Ellendale to near Claremont to near Pierpont, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 1235 AM CDT, a 59 mph wind gust was reported 7 miles south of Claremont. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Langford, Hecla, Pierpont, Claremont, Andover, Amherst, Sand Lake Wildlife Refuge and Houghton. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

Brown County, SDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Brown, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Edmunds, Faulk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-06 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; McPherson; Roberts; Spink; Walworth RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA AND WESTERN MINNESOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota, Traverse and Big Stone. In South Dakota, Campbell, McPherson, Brown, Marshall, Roberts, Walworth, Edmunds, Day, Faulk, Spink, Clark, Codington, Grant, Hamlin and Deuel. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity will produce critical fire weather conditions. Any fires will spread rapidly and become difficult to control and suppress.
Brown County, SDweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Brown, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Corson, Day, Deuel, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-06 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Clark; Codington; Corson; Day; Deuel; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; McPherson; Potter; Roberts; Spink; Walworth FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota, Traverse and Big Stone. In South Dakota, Corson, Campbell, McPherson, Brown, Marshall, Roberts, Walworth, Edmunds, Day, Dewey, Potter, Faulk, Spink, Clark, Codington, Grant, Hamlin and Deuel. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent. * IMPACTS
Brown County, SDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Brown, Campbell, Corson, Day, Dewey, Edmunds, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Corson; Day; Dewey; Edmunds; Marshall; McPherson; Potter; Roberts; Walworth RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Corson, Campbell, McPherson, Brown, Marshall, Roberts, Walworth, Edmunds, Day, Dewey and Potter. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.