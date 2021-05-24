Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown, Day, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-23 23:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Day; Marshall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DAY...SOUTHWESTERN MARSHALL AND NORTHEASTERN BROWN COUNTIES At 1246 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles east of Ellendale to near Claremont to near Pierpont, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 1235 AM CDT, a 59 mph wind gust was reported 7 miles south of Claremont. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Langford, Hecla, Pierpont, Claremont, Andover, Amherst, Sand Lake Wildlife Refuge and Houghton. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov