Neuromorphic technologies will meet AI workload demands

Data virtualization leader Denodo's fourth annual cloud usage survey finds organizations are accelerating their cloud journey to take advantage of its flexibility, control costs, speed time-to-market, and simplify data management. According to survey respondents, which included 150 global business and IT professionals from various industry sectors, hybrid-cloud deployment remains the dominant choice, as more than a third of these organizations (35 percent) use this model. Private cloud has shown some vibrant usage, accounting for almost a quarter of all workloads (24 percent), followed by public cloud, which remained almost flat at 16 percent. Multi-cloud remains a popular choice for almost one in ten organizations (9 percent) who opt to procure best of breed applications, data repositories, and infrastructure orchestration technologies among different cloud service providers to avoid a single vendor lock-in.