The government will consider dropping the requirement for travellers returning to the UK from green list countries to take a PCR test within two days of arrival – but only if the move is backed by science.Transport secretary Grant Shapps said the current rules would be reassessed in the 28 June review of the current travel traffic light system.Though he has previously said he is in favour of a “vaccination dividend” for travellers who have received both doses of the Covid vaccine, he added that the data would have to show limited risk of virus transmission from those already inoculated,...