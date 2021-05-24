newsbreak-logo
Toray lifts heat dissipation of CFRP to match metals

By David Manners
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToray has developed a high thermal conductivity technology that lifts the heat-dissipating properties of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) to that of metals. Applying this technology to CFRP dissipates heat effectively from their sources through thermal conduction paths inside that material. This helps suppress battery degradation in mobility applications while boosting...

www.electronicsweekly.com
