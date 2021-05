The Angolan and Congolese-Canadian dancer takes us through the art of call and response in hip hop culture. Genres are only building blocks for us to mirror our reality, perspective, and the generations of history our physical selves carry. Genre-defying multi-hyphenate Jay Musodi is a dancer, choreographer, educator of arts and culture, based in Vancouver, Canada. The Angolan and Congolese-Canadian creative is working to rehydrate the hip-hop dance community with its African roots by incorporating traditional teachings and stories into modern curriculum. Leading by example, his genre-defying flair pays homage to his ancestors, while broadening the narrative of hip hop as a whole.