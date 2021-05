After floating around online, the rock star tandem of Trippie Redd and Playboi Carti have delivered their track “Miss The Rage.”. Trippie shared news of the collaboration on his Instagram, teasing the cover art. The two artists play off each other’s energy on “Miss The Rage” with Trippie even adopting some of Carti’s adlibs as they ping-pong between verses. The song sounds like a perfect mesh of aesthetics that both artists used on their last albums, Neon Shark vs. Pegasus and Whole Lotta Red, respectively.