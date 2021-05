Shop floor part measurement is often made using height gauges. These have drawbacks such as the dial indicator is moved up and down with one hand, leaving the other hand is often holding the part. A traditional Height Gauge has a spring loaded dial indicator that must be tapped slightly in order to get a good reading and the reading is only to 2 decimal points (metric). Further, using a traditional Height Gauge, parts must all be measured top down. Sometimes it is easier to measure horizontally. This means a certain level of skill is required in order to correctly use a height gauge.