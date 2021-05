Ascendigo’s land use change request has been divisive for the community. Many opposed have donated or have children/loved ones on the spectrum. Some chose MH because their own disability required that they relocate to a non-stimulating area. Are your clients’ needs more important than those of your already established neighbors? Perhaps the reason that you continue to get pushback is because you continue to choose residential neighborhoods, which are not compatible. This community supported you before you could afford land for 3.9 million dollars and when 10+ million dollar build outs weren’t in the works.