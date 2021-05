The focus on EVs has accelerated recently, what with the recent unveiling of the electric Ford F-150 pickup and the new U.S. Postal Service delivery truck from Oshkosh Defense. And while there have been a good number of stories about how so many of the minerals that are critical for the “green economy” currently come from China, there’s been precious little attention paid to the facts that there is no production of core battery materials in America, and almost no domestic production of the batteries themselves. Critics, meanwhile, point to long charge times and a coming glut of end-of-life batteries as tremendous hurdles to the widespread adoption of EV technology.