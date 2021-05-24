newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Webinar: 2021 IoT Trends, from Farnell customer survey findings

By Alun Williams
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarnell is hosting, along with Nordic Semiconductor, an IoT webinar which considers these questions: What are the current top IoT applications? Do IoT solution engineers use AI in IoT designs?. Farnell surveyed more than 2,000 customers from around the world for its latest IoT survey and will reveal some of...

www.electronicsweekly.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iot#Webinar#Customer Survey#Technology Company#Online Technology#Space Technology#Opto#Analogue#Iot Trends#Cellular Iot Applications#Iot Solution Engineers#Iot Designs#Exclusive Insight#Extensive Knowledge#Speakers Carl Scargill#Reveal#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Marketing
Related
Softwarearxiv.org

Towards Novel Multipath Data Scheduling For Future IoT Systems: A Survey

During the initial years of its inception, the Internet was widely used for transferring data packets between users and respective data sources by using IP addresses. With the advancements in technology, the Internet has been used to share data within several small and resource-constrained devices connected in billions to create the framework for the so-called Internet of Things (IoT). These systems were known for the presentation of a large quantum of data emerging within these devices. On the flip side, these devices are known to impose huge overheads on the IoT network. Therefore, it was essential to develop solutions concerning different network-related problems as a part of IoT networking. In this paper, we review these challenges emerge in routing, congestion, energy conservation, scalability, heterogeneity, reliability, security, and quality of service (QoS). This can be leverage to use the available network optimally. As part of this research work, a detailed survey is to be conducted on the network optimization process within IoT, as presented in another research. Owing to the advances in wireless networking, relevant Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices were equipped with several elements, including multiple network access interfaces. The adoption of multipath TCP (MPTCP) technology would improve the total throughput of data transmission. On the other hand, leveraging traditional MPTCP path management algorithms lead to other problems in data transport areas along with even buffer blockage. This shall lead to massive issues in areas of reduction of transmission performance across the entire IoT network. To this end, we develop a novel multipath algorithm that would efficiently manage the data transport in an intelligently scheduled and seamless manner using multiple wireless/wireline paths.
Cell Phonesstartupbonsai.com

40+ Customer Service Statistics And Trends For 2021

Are you looking for the latest customer service statistics and trends? We’ve got you covered. For your business to function effectively, you need a strong customer service team. While there are training sessions you can conduct to keep your executives at the top of their game, there is no telling...
Internetmauinow.com

Hawaiian Telcom Offering Free Virtual Webinar on Digital Workspaces Trend

To educated local businesses on the growing trend of digital workspaces — cloud-based work platforms that are rapidly replacing desktops and laptops — Hawaiian Telecom and technology company CBTS are hosting a free Hawaiian Telcom University webinar May 26 from 11 am to noon. The “Transforming to a Digital Workspace”...
Public Healthvaldostaceo.com

Survey: Pandemic Spurs Significant Long-term Investment in Customer Education as Businesses Prioritize Customer Experience, Retention, and Growth

Videoconferencing and remote work may have stolen the headlines, but they weren't the only business trends that emerged in response to the pandemic. B2B organizations also stepped up their investments in customer education initiatives, according to a new study—with the majority investing 30-plus percent more than pre-pandemic levels, and a whopping 30 percent launching brand new customer education programs. Looking ahead, businesses expect even more investment in external training for 2021, with nearly 60 percent planning increases in headcount and technology spend.
BusinessForbes

EX Survey: Don’t Forget That Your Employees Are Customers Too

Global workers in a recent employee experience (EX) survey rated the technology they use every day among the top five most important factors directly impacting their work experience. The other four things, which also rose in importance, were flexibility, safety at work/travel safety, work-life balance, and benefits. Commissioned by SAP SuccessFactors, Qualtrics, and EY, the survey from Forrester Consulting collected global feedback from about 900 full-time employees.
Technologycities-today.com

Machine learning will unlock new value from urban IoT platforms

The world is increasingly complex and interconnected, generating more data traffic than ever before. A recent IDC report predicts that the number of connected Internet of Things (IoT) devices could reach almost 75 billion globally by 2025 and generate about 79.4 zettabytes of data. This huge amount of information contains an incredible value, but it must be stored, processed, analysed, and correlated to unlock its full potential.
ComputersTwice

BenQ Joins Microsoft’s Azure Certified Device Program to Help Businesses Find the Right Device to Support IoT Goals

BenQ’s CP Series DuoBoard is Now an Azure Certified Device, Validating Its Exceptional Performance and Compatibility With Azure’s Cloud Services. COSTA MESA, Calif. — May 11, 2021 — BenQ, an internationally renowned provider of visual display and collaboration solutions, has joined Microsoft’s Azure Certified Device program, ensuring customers can get IoT (Internet of Things) solutions up and running quickly with hardware and software that has been tested and verified to work with Azure IoT. The CP Series DuoBoard 4K UHD premium interactive displays are the first of BenQ’s robust display family to be validated as an Azure Certified Device, assuring that users can easily connect with Azure IoT solutions from the display, and is fully interoperable with Azure’s cloud services and capabilities.
Public Healthcanadianunderwriter.ca

Customer service trends: The COVID grace period is over

With the end of the pandemic now a distinct possibility, Canadians are expecting the property and casualty insurance industry to up its game in customer service, industry execs observed in a recent webinar. “The move to digital [in March 2020] was so immediate and so abrupt that…it wasn’t done flawlessly,”...
Medical & Biotechbiopharmadive.com

Top customer engagement trends in pharma

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the pharmaceutical industry was just beginning to move toward remote customer engagement. As patient visits shifted to digital in 2020, pharma was pushed to digital customer engagement at the same time. Because of the restrictions on representatives' access to healthcare providers (HCPs), there was a 75% decrease in promotional activity worldwide, and up to a 500% increase in engagement via remote channels. Post-pandemic, when HCPs expect to be busy with a backlog of patients returning to in-office visits, providers may prefer to continue engaging remotely with pharmaceutical reps via email or videoconference.
Electronicswhattheythink.com

Epson to Host Series of Virtual Events and Webinars to Support Channel, Dealers and Customers

Upcoming Virtual Events Focus on Solutions and Applications, Technical Deep Dives and Product Overviews for Epson’s Award Winning DTG, Dye-Sublimation and Signage Printers. Los Alamitod, Calif. – In an ongoing effort to support its resellers, partners, and customers, Epson today announced it is hosting a series of upcoming virtual events for its SureColor® professional wide-format printers. The ongoing interactive events will provide overviews on Epson’s latest technology, insight on applications, and state-of-the-art advancements in printing from Epson’s team of professional imaging experts as the printing industry enters a post-pandemic environment.
RetailDigital Signage Today

How to use IoT devices to boost customer experience

The Internet of Things and edge computing have a wide array of applications that can improve the customer experience, and digital signage vendors are beginning to tap into its potential. During a webinar entitled "Improving customer experience with IoT devices and edge computing," panelists discussed a few ways these devices can help deliver a better experience.
IndustryElectronicsWeekly.com

Farnell offers power supplies from Rohde & Schwarz for same-day shipping

The compact power supplies have a stable output, low noise, and linear topology and multiple sleep modes in addition to a low current range. There are four models in the range, each with different external control interfaces. The NGA101 is a 35VDC single output power supply, rated at 40W total output; the NGA102 is a 35VDC dual outputs rated up to 80W total output power; the NGA141 is a single output rated up to 100V at 40W maximum, and the NGA142 has dual 100VDC outputs up to 80W. A channel fusion feature extends voltage and current ranges by allowing the isolated outputs to be connected in series for higher voltages or in parallel for higher output currents.
Marketstechnologymagazine.org

IoT in Healthcare Market - Top Trends and Future Development Report to 2024

Increasing penetration of wearables embedded with smart sensors providing crucial health information is expected to boost the IoT in Healthcare Market growth. The wearable devices are increasingly used by individuals for monitoring body activities such as heart rate, pulse rate, muscle engagement activities and other fitness purposes. The real-time data obtained from these devices are analyzed and used to enhance the efficiency of the users resulting in occurrence of less errors. Adoption of such advanced technological solutions are on the rise and provides significant growth opportunities.
Retailwholefoodsmagazine.com

Replay: 43rd Annual Retailer Survey Webinar

WholeFoods Magazine Editor-in-Chief Maggie Jaqua and Merchandising Editor Jay Jacobowitz (also President and Founder of Retail Insights®) give an overview of key findings and research from the 43rd Annual Retailer Survey and the 2021 Retail Insights® Retail Universe for Premium Natural, Organic Food, Supplement & Personal Care Sales. And there’s...
Industrynjbmagazine.com

Grassi and NJFPA Reveal Findings of NJ Food Manufacturers Survey

Grassi, a leading provider of business advisory and accounting services, and New Jersey Food Processors Association (NJFPA), a community of food and beverage companies and service providers that promotes industry growth throughout the Garden State, have announced the results of a joint benchmarking survey of New Jersey’s food manufacturers. The...
MarketsFinancial-Planning.com

Investors want data on ESG but struggle to find it, survey shows

Despite the massive global expansion of sustainable investing assets, many investors are still unsure of where to find useful ESG data on which firms are living up to their corporate pledges. Nearly 75% of U.S. adults disagree or strongly disagree with economist Milton Friedman’s doctrine stating that companies have no...
Economyachrnews.com

2021 Distribution Trends Surveys Up & Comers

Companies ringing up the most sales may dominate the Top 30, but other distributors are growing and making good things happen at every level. This year’s Distribution Trends annual survey coverage expands to look at the insights and advice from these companies, for distributors and contractors alike. These companies cover the spectrum in terms of raw HVACR sales but share the achievement of a notable sales increase percentage compared to the previous year.
Technologyaithority.com

Senet Announces Significant Customer Growth in Multi-Location Business and Industrial IoT Solution Deployments

Company Delivers Against Enterprise Market Demand with Infinitely Scalable Network Connectivity for Indoor and Outdoor Business-Critical IoT Applications. Senet, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT) announced significant growth in its enterprise and industrial IoT market segments. Of particular note is a dramatic increase in the use of the Senet platform by multi-location businesses as they address requirements for designing, deploying and managing networks for highly scalable and distributed IoT solutions. Senet now processes millions of transactions daily through its platform, after adding more connected devices in the first quarter of 2021 than all of last year.