Kankakee, IL

Tyjuan Hagler football and cheer camp returns

By Daily Journal Staff Report
Kankakee Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 14th annual Tyjuan Hagler Kidz-Kan-Do Football and Cheerleading Camp will be held June 5 at Bishop McNamara Catholic School, 550 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee. The camp is free for football players and cheerleaders between ages 6-18. It includes lunch, prizes and NFL instruction from Hagler and several others currently and formerly involved in the NFL. Hagler, a 2000 Bishop McNamara graduate, was a linebacker in the NFL from 2005-10 and was a member of the Indianapolis Colts team that won Super Bowl XLI in 2007.

