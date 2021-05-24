MINI: If you really want to celebrate the end of mask-wearing, don’t throw it on the ground for someone else to discard.

"So long as they gets a name to gnaw on they don't care whose it is, and what about, specially, if they can make it sound like evil." I don't have the talent to draw a stick figure, or play with skilled musicians, but words? --- I like em, weaving a story as intricate as Van Gogh's Irises. Ho boy, you'll excuse the comedic pas de deux. Anyways, ( I beg your indulgence because you see, anyways, is not actually a word)--- so anyways, it has come to my attention that a local, and by most anyone's measure, talented and passionate artist said some "bad" words some months ago, recorded and bounced around via the narcissist age of social media.