MINI: If you really want to celebrate the end of mask-wearing, don’t throw it on the ground for someone else to discard.

When you set the bar really high, it really hurts when you don’t meet those expectations!. Today, I was honored to host Lorraine, a three time champion of the International Women’s Fishing Association. We left the dock at 8:30 to a beautiful Chamber of Commerce Day. Lorraine was looking for multiple species to enter into a month long tournament, I was looking to put some drag screamers in the boat. The inlet and beach were still too rough to fish and Sailfish Point, sure didn’t produce. We literally fished the Sandsprit Boat Ramp where Lorraine led off with a Snooklet but even that was quiet. We worked the St. Lucie River going north and south catching some Mangrove and Dog Snapper. I was even struggling but finally landed two Snooklets, followed by Lorraine landing four Snooklets. Lorraine also tangled with a big Jack and she won the tug of war, landing it. We did see quite a number of humongous Tarpon in the river in the 80 – 100 lb. class, they weren’t interested in us. We worked our way east again on docks and Lorraine stuck a drag screamer that broke her off. We ran out of shrimp and Lorraine didn’t give up and grabbed her Root beer DOA Terrorize and she stuck a Flounder that was landed and had a few other strikes. We called it a day at 4, but I think Lorraine would have kept going, she has more stamina than I did, although my ego was shot for not putting her on a better day of catching. I owe her a “rain check”.