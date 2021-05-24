newsbreak-logo
Japan ramps up mass vaccinations in Tokyo and Osaka amid Covid surge

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapan has kicked off a mass vaccination programme in Tokyo and Osaka, as the Covid crisis worsens. The military has set up centres offering thousands of shots each day, prioritising the elderly. The country's vaccination drive started late and was hampered by supply shortages and organisational hurdles. As a result,...

Public HealthInternational Business Times

Europe Eases Covid-19 Curbs As Huge India Outbreak Persists

Schools and stores reopened in several parts of Europe on Monday as the continent eased out of months of Covid-19 lockdowns, but India remained in the grip of a devastating outbreak. Rapid vaccination programmes have allowed a number of wealthy nations to start taking steps towards normality, but the virus...
Healthkdal610.com

Brazil begins mass vaccination of Tokyo-bound Olympians

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil began a mass vaccination program on Friday for athletes, coaches, staff and journalists heading to the Olympic Games in Tokyo in July. Doctors in six Brazilian cities vaccinated the first groups of 1,800 people, Olympians and Paralympians among them. “I feel like it gives...
Public HealthNY Daily News

Japan expands COVID emergency areas ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Japan is expanding COVID-19 emergency areas just over two months ahead of the start of the Tokyo Olympics. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced Friday that nine areas in the country, up from six, will now be under a coronavirus state of emergency. The northern island of Hokkaido, where the Olympic...
ProtestsWMBF

Anti-Olympics protest in Tokyo as COVID-19 outbreak worsens in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — Dozens of protestors on Monday took one of Tokyo’s busiest streets and called for the cancellation of the Summer Olympics, which Japan is determined to host despite a resurgence of coronavirus infections. With the number of hospitalized patients close to record-high levels, along with a slow vaccine...
Worldgalencentre.org

Mass Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Delayed To July Amid Worsening Epidemic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Khairy Jamaluddin today announced that 2.5 million weekly doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be delivered to Malaysia from July onwards, marking a delay in his initial June projection for mass supply. The vaccine minister, during a virtual press conference on the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

Mass vaccine centers opening in Japan ahead of Olympics

Japanese health officials are opening up mass vaccination sites across the country as Japan prepares to host the postponed 2020 Summer Olympic Games later this year. Multiple news outlets reported that two centers in Tokyo and Osaka are already up and running as the country aims to vaccinate all elderly residents before an influx of foreign athletes and support staff arrive for the Games, which are not allowing foreign spectators to attend this year.
Public HealthBusiness Insider

European Shares Slip Amid COVID Surge

(RTTNews) - European stocks were flat to slightly lower on Monday as investors digested mixed economic data from China and kept a wary eye on the COVID-19 surge across much of Asia, with Taiwan imposing strict social curbs to stem its worst virus outbreak. Traders also eyed the minutes from...
Public Healthinsidethegames.biz

Mass vaccination centre opens in Tokyo 60 days before Olympics

Japan has stepped up its COVID-19 inoculation programme ahead of this year’s Olympics by opening state-run mass vaccination centres in Tokyo and Osaka. With less than two months to go before the Olympics are due to open, the Japanese Government has set up the two facilities in a bid to accelerate its plan to fully vaccinate all residents aged 65 or older - about 36 million people - by the end of July.
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Indian variant cases up by 1,000, as surge vaccination picks up pace

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. There are now 2,323 confirmed cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus in the UK - up from 1,313 last week. Of these, 483 were in Bolton and Blackburn where it is the dominant strain, the health secretary said. Matt Hancock told MPs there were 19 people in hospital with coronavirus in Bolton and eight in Blackburn. The vast majority had been eligible for the vaccine but had not taken it, he said, saying it showed the Indian variant was "not penetrating older, vaccinated groups". Bedford is the next most concerning area with regards to the Indian variant, with surge testing about to get under way there, he said. The UK has recorded five deaths on Monday and 1,979 new coronavirus cases. Here's what we know about the Indian variant so far.
Public Healthnewsradioklbj.com

U.S. warns against travel to Japan ahead of Olympics amid surge in COVID-19 cases

The State Department and health officials are warning Americans against travel to Japan — which is preparing to host the Olympics in just two months — due to a of a surge in coronavirus cases in the country. The alerts don’t ban U.S. citizens from visiting the country, but they could have an impact on insurance rates for travelers and may factor into decisions by Olympic athletes and spectators on whether to compete in or attend the games, which are due to start in July. There was no immediate indication as to what effect the warnings might have on would-be Olympic-goers.