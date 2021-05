FAIRMONT — A Fairmont man and a Le Sueur man are both facing felony charges in Martin County. Jonathan Robert Hill, 35, of Fairmont, and David Igor Denzer, 28, of Le Sueur, are both charged with drug sales in the second degree, which carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison and a $500,000 fine. Both men are also charged with drug possession in the third degree, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.