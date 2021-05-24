newsbreak-logo
UP Boy Diagnosed With Rare Zoonotic Disease After Coughing Up Mucus Constantly For 9 Months

thehealthsite.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 10-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh who was coughing for 9 months was diagnosed with a rare zoonotic disease transmitted from animals. Named Ali Khan, the boy couldn’t concentrate on his studies as the mucus would come out from the mouth. He would avoid socializing due to the constant coughing. He was unable to sleep, and his quality of life was compromised. His parents too him to various medicos who diagnosed the condition as Tuberculosis (TB) and took treatment for 9 months. But even after taking medication, his condition didn’t improve. Finally, Ali was brought to Mumbai for further diagnosis at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road.

