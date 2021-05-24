UP Boy Diagnosed With Rare Zoonotic Disease After Coughing Up Mucus Constantly For 9 Months

Living with celiac disease can be difficult and confusing. Leading up to the diagnosis of celiac is a challenging journey for many. According to research, the average patient can take up to 14 years to properly receive a diagnosis. Symptoms can range from mild to severe, and include diarrhea, bloated belly, weight loss, malnutrition, skin rashes and in children, even a diagnosis of failure to thrive. Celiac disease, once diagnosed, can cause stress and anxiety for the individual. Upon diagnosis, they must learn to modify their diet to exclude gluten-containing items, change home items (dishes, cutting boards, etc.) and cleaning products, as well as body care products to ensure they are not digesting gluten accidentally.