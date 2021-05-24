newsbreak-logo
'American Idol' Crowns 2021 Champion

By Fred Bronson
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother American Idol season finale meant another night of celebration, collaboration and coronation as the Sunday, May 23 episode celebrated season 19; featured collaborations with established artists like Chaka Khan, Lindsey Buckingham and Luke Combs and crowned forklift operator Chayce Beckham from Apple Valley, Calif. as the 19th "American Idol".

www.billboard.com
