Fairmont, MN

End of a truly unusual school year

By Et Cetera
Sentinel
 5 days ago

Graduation season is upon us, and the 2020-21 school year is coming to a close. This has been a school year like few others, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There was some wonder at the beginning of the year how it would work to bring hundreds of students together in classrooms at a time when face masks and six-foot social distancing was required. Would students have to learn from home, as they did for the last few months of the previous school year? If they did come to school, how would they be kept safe?

