Pettis County crash injures two Sunday evening

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were injured in a Pettis County accident Sunday evening. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Kevin C. Connelly, 54, of Wentzville was driving on Route M, at Goodwill Chapel Road, around 5 p.m. Sunday. His vehicle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle that was being driven Melissa A. Schmittgens, 23, of Creve Coeur, Missouri. Both vehicles came to rest off the west side of Route M. Connelly and Schmittgens were moderately injured and transported by ambulance to Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia for treatment.