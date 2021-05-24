newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Humans have ‘stressed out’ Earth far longer, and more dramatically, than realized

By Glenn Hodges
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficially, we’re in what’s known as the Holocene, the geological epoch that began at the end of the last ice age. But the influence of human activity on the Earth’s ecosystems has become so extreme that it now seems to be the central driver of environmental change, leading some scientists to argue that we should think of ourselves as living in a new epoch called the Anthropocene. Usage of the term is still being debated, though, and one of the central disputes is when the start of this new epoch would be. The mid-twentieth century? The Industrial Revolution? Or might it be earlier than that—say, when agriculture took hold as a dominant feature of human life?

www.msn.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human History#Global Change#Antarctica#Earth Scientists#Human Life#Earth Science#Climate Scientists#Ecosystems#The University Of Bergen#Ours#Duke University#University Of Michigan#Human Beings#Human Activity#Natural Climate Change#Extreme Vegetation Change#Changing Plant Regimes#Environmental Change#Frightening Implications#Land Surface
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyMIT Technology Review

The most detailed dark-matter map of our universe is weirdly smooth

Trying to describe dark matter is like trying to describe a ghost that lives in your house. You can’t see it at all, but what you can see is all the stuff it’s moving around. And the only explanation is an invisible force you can’t observe or measure or interact with directly.
Sciencelabroots.com

Earth's Core has 70 Times More Hydrogen than the Oceans

Researchers from the University of Tokyo have found that under certain extreme conditions, hydrogen particles can bond strongly to iron. This, they say, explains why the Earth's outer core is significantly less dense than its inner core. To understand how the Earth’s core works, researchers use techniques involving seismic data...
Wildlifeearth.com

Some insects have more than 200,000 brain cells

Scientists at Johns Hopkins Medicine are describing why insects are much smarter than what you would expect. After meticulously counting the neurons in fruit flies and three species of mosquitos, the experts found that their brains contained an average of 200,000 cells. A human brain contains 86 billion neurons, while...
WildlifePhys.org

Scientists recommend approach to adapt to uncertainty in wildland management

Scientists from the Rocky Mountain Research Station collaborated to explore how research and management can confront increasing uncertainty due to climate change, invasive species, and land use conversion. Wildland management and policy have long depended on the idea that ecosystems are fundamentally static, and periodic events like droughts are just...
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Some forams could thrive with climate change, metabolism study finds

Woods Hole, Mass. (May 27, 2021) - With the expansion of oxygen-depleted waters in the oceans due to climate change, some species of foraminifera (forams, a type of protist or single-celled eukaryote) that thrive in those conditions could be big winners, biologically speaking. A new paper that examines two foram...
Environmentdoctorslounge.com

Global Warming Could Bring More Stillbirths, Study Warns

THURSDAY, May 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Rising temperatures caused by climate change could trigger a worldwide increase in stillbirths, researchers warn. The team at the University of Queensland in Australia analyzed 12 studies on the subject. They found that exposure to extremely high temperatures throughout pregnancy appeared to increase risk of stillbirth, particularly late in pregnancy.
Earth Sciencelabmanager.com

New Study Shines Light on Hazards of Earth's Largest Volcano

MIAMI, FL — Scientists from the University of Miami (UM) Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science analyzed ground movements measured by Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar (InSAR) satellite data and GPS stations to precisely model where magma intruded and how magma influx changed over time, as well as where faults under the flanks moved without generating significant earthquakes. The GPS network is operated by the US Geological Survey's Hawaii Volcano Observatory.
Sciencedallassun.com

Stem cell research community drops 14-day limit on human embryo research

The International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR), which bills itself as "the voice of the stem cell research community," has announced that it no longer endorses the prevailing international standard limiting human embryo research to 14 days after fertilization. Human embryo research has long been a thorny ethical issue...
SciencePhys.org

How more inclusive lab meetings lead to better science

A new paper, published recently in PLOS Computational Biology by a team including UMass Amherst researchers, seeks to help scientists structure their lab-group meetings so that they are more inclusive, more productive and, ultimately, lead to better science. The word "scientist" might conjure images of lab-coated researchers tending bubbling beakers...
EnvironmentNewswise

Denniston awarded NSF grant to study climate change

Newswise — MOUNT VERNON, Iowa - The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded a nearly half-million-dollar research grant to Cornell College Professor of Geology Rhawn Denniston and a team of researchers to study climate variability. The research will utilize stalagmites from a cave in Nepal to understand variations in Indian...