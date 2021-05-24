Dogs can sniff out 90% of COVID-19 cases, even if they're asymptomatic
According to new research, trained dogs are capable of identifying 90% of COVID-19 infections regardless of whether those cases are asymptomatic. A team of scientists from The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, a public research university based in London, are behind the research, which is currently available to read as a pre-print. The results add to growing evidence that dogs can sniff out the virus, echoing previous research and a recent French study, released seven days ago, that found dogs were able to identify the virus with 97% accuracy.www.msn.com