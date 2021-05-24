newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Dogs can sniff out 90% of COVID-19 cases, even if they're asymptomatic

By Mark Serrels
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to new research, trained dogs are capable of identifying 90% of COVID-19 infections regardless of whether those cases are asymptomatic. A team of scientists from The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, a public research university based in London, are behind the research, which is currently available to read as a pre-print. The results add to growing evidence that dogs can sniff out the virus, echoing previous research and a recent French study, released seven days ago, that found dogs were able to identify the virus with 97% accuracy.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dogs#Covid 19#Asymptomatic#Research University#Sniffing Out Cancer#Research Scientists#Malaria#French#Pcr#Covid 19 Infections#Covid Cases#Potential Cases#Substances#Scents#Parkinson#Swimming Pools#Airports#False Positives#Correct Negatives#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Pets
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthcontagionlive.com

FDA Grants EUA for COVID-19 Testing for Asymptomatic People

A Roche test can be used in individuals not showing signs of symptomatic disease. Roche’s cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test was granted Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and can be employed to test individuals without symptomatic disease. The announcement was made yesterday and supports the guidance update from...
PetsPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Dogs can detect COVID-19 in human sweat: Study

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — A new study shows that dogs are able to detect COVID-19 infections in humans, sometimes better than many of the 15-minute antigen tests. According to Bloomberg reporter Corinne Gretler, the study from France’s National Veterinary School found the dogs’ detection reached 97% sensitivity. “The really...
PetsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Thailand Deploys Dogs to Sniff Out Coronavirus

Thailand is facing a surge in coronavirus cases and is trying out a new way of detecting hot spots: sniffer dogs. Six Labrador retrievers have been trained to recognize a scent that infected people produce in their sweat—with 95 percent accuracy, the Associated Press reports. The canine teams will be deployed in areas where public health officials suspect clusters could be forming, such as slums and big markets. Thailand isn’t the first country to use dogs, but researchers weren’t sure it would work there because of the cuisine’s strong flavors.
PetsPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Dogs might be able to sniff out COVID-19 infections, early research suggests

CNN – Dogs might be able to lend a helping paw in the fight against COVID-19, according to a new study published on Sunday. Scientist with the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, Durham University and the group Medical Detection Dogs finished Phase 1 of a trial examining if dogs can smell and identify a COVID-19 infection under controlled conditions.
Petsabccolumbia.com

Study looks into if dogs can smell if someone is infected with COVID-19

CNN– Researchers are conducting tests to see if certain dogs may be able to lend a hand, or rather a paw, in the fight against COVID-19. In a new study including labradors and golden retrievers, dogs were able to pick up the odor produced by people with coronavirus, after 6-8 weeks of training.
Petshealthnewshub.org

The Sniff Test: Can Dogs Keep Us Safe From COVID-19?

British researchers might have found a new way to bio-detect COVID-19 that’s more reliable than rapid tests, faster than PCR tests and suitable for use at mass gatherings or airports around the world. All it took was some sniffer dogs and smelly socks worn by people infected with the coronavirus....
Petseastlothiancourier.com

Trained dogs can sniff out coronavirus with up to 94% accuracy – study

Covid-19 infection has a distinct smell that can be detected by specially trained dogs with up to 94% accuracy, UK research suggests. The findings, which have not yet been peer-reviewed, are based on six dogs who tested more than 3,500 odour samples donated by the public and NHS staff. The...
PetsPosted by
Latin Times

Trained Dogs Can Detect COVID-19 ‘94% Of The Time,' Research Confirms

According to UK studies, COVID-19 has a unique odor that can be identified by trained dogs with up to 94% accuracy. In the study, six dogs screened over 3,500 odor specimens provided by the public and the National Health Service. The dogs were able to detect samples from individuals that were diagnosed with the virus but did not have symptoms and those with low bacterial concentrations.
AnimalsThe Independent

Dogs sniff out Covid in patients’ sweat samples in Thailand

Researchers in Thailand have found that dogs can effectively sniff out Covid infections in patients’ sweat samples, collected by swiping cotton balls underneath their armpits. The video shows one of six Labradors being trained at a university veterinary faculty to identify the unique smell of infected people’s perspiration. The dog,...
Pets740thefan.com

Trained on smelly socks, bio-detection dogs sniff out COVID-19

LONDON (Reuters) – Sniffer dogs trained using smelly socks worn by people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus could soon be used at airports or mass gathering venues to pick up the “corona odour” of COVID-19-infected people, British scientists said on Monday. Working in teams of two, the COVID-trained dogs could...
Petsthenationalnews.com

Sniffer dogs can detect Covid with 'remarkable' accuracy

Sniffer dogs that can detect Covid-19 with 91 per cent accuracy can be used to ward off new variants and alleviate airport woes, a new research published on Monday suggests. Two dogs could accurately scan 300 plane passengers in about half an hour as part of a rapid screening strategy, said scientists from London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. Then only the people selected by the dogs would need to undergo a PCR test.
Petsnews4sanantonio.com

Dogs learning to detect COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A handful of dogs in Hawaii are being taught to detect COVID-19 in human samples. They're being trained by a non-profit group, and collectively, they can screen up to 1,200 samples per day. There's hope that one day, four-legged friends will put their senses to...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Video: Dogs are being trained to sniff out COVID-19 at large public events

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. University of Pennsylvania researchers are training dogs to sniff out coronavirus, a skill that could be useful in controlling spread at large gatherings, such as sporting events and concerts; and other places with lots of people, like schools and airports.
PetsPosted by
Tyla

Specialist Bio-Detection Dogs Can Sniff Out Covid, Study Shows

Dogs could be able to sniff out Covid-19, a new study has shown. The research, conducted by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), has found that individuals infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus have a specific scent which trained bio-detection dogs can spot. And it looks as if...
PetsThe Independent

Dogs learn to sniff out Covid with 94% accuracy in new study

This Labrador has been specially trained to sniff out Covid-19 with up to 94% accuracy, according to a new UK study. The dog is seen inspecting three identical-looking canisters, before stopping in front of one. It is one of six canine detectives from the charity Medical Detection Dogs that have participated in a trial testing more than 3,500 odour samples.
Animalstheubj.com

Bees Trained to Smell COVID-19 Can Identify a Case Within Seconds

Scientists in the Netherlands have trained bees to recognize COVID-19 through their sensation of smell, as demonstrated by a press release from Wageningen University. The research was coordinated on more than 150 bees in Wageningen University’s profile veterinary research laboratory. The scientists trained the bees by giving them a treat – a sugar-water solution – each time they were introduced to the smell of a mink infected with COVID-19. Each time the bees were introduced to a non-infected sample, they wouldn’t get a reward (a cooperation known as Pavlovian conditioning). At last, the bees could recognize an infected sample two or three minutes – and would then stand out their tongues like clockwork to assemble the sugar water.