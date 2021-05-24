newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How to skip rounds in Outbreak in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

By John Hansen
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutbreak mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies has definitely been a success since it debuted early in 2021. It has multiple giant maps compared to what Zombie players are used to, so there is an immensely more considerable amount of exploring you can do. However, it means rounds take much longer with that much bigger space than they would in a traditional Zombies match. Rounds do not end until you complete the main objective, but you also have multiple side objectives and looting vacant buildings to do before you go to that primary objective. If you find the process taking too long, you may want to skip a round. Here is how to do that.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold War#Black Ops#Zombies#Black Players#Outbreak Mode#Zombie Players#Rounds#Start Firing#Gamepur#Multiple Giant Maps#Multiple Side Objectives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Call of Duty
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Roadmap Revealed

Activision has revealed Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's Season Three Reloaded roadmap. Starting on May 20th, players can expect to see a ton of new content in both games, starting with the arrival of content based on the Die Hard and Rambo franchises. Both John McClane and John Rambo will arrive in the game as new Operators, and both will also be accompanied by content based on their respective films, including themed locations, side missions, limited time modes, and more. The whole thing kicks off in a few short days, and sounds pretty exciting!
Video Gamesvg247.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War patch finally adds sniper flinch

Treyarch has pushed out a big patch to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War that finally adds sniper flinch. The changes arrived today in the big mid-season update on all platforms. The feature has been missing from Black Ops Cold War since launch (it was present in past Call of Duty games), because the developer thought it would help balance snipers in the multiplayer shooter.
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

Call of Duty Zombies’ midseason update: Outbreak’s main quest, fishing

Call of Duty is gearing up for its midseason update everywhere from Black Ops Cold War to Warzone. But today, nearly a week before the update is set to go live, Treyarch has given fans a preview of what’s coming to Zombies mode on May 20. Among the highlights in the announcement are the main quest finally arriving in Outbreak mode, an update on when to expect the new round-based map, and … fishing?
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

How to earn a Tactical Nuke in Black Ops Cold War Season Three

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Three Reloaded has arrived. The season introduced even more content to the game such as new weapons, ’80s themed operators, and the return of the map Standoff. However, it appears that the developer has added some surprises that were not included in the patch notes. Since the update, players can now earn a Tactical Nuke in Black Ops Cold War.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Fan-favorite map Standoff is now live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

It’s time to grind like it’s 2012 League Play all over again. Popular Black Ops II map Standoff is now live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The three-lane map, a mainstay in multiple modes in Black Ops II's competitive life-cycle as well as a favorite in League Play, has been added to the game as part of season three's midseason update.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Black Ops Cold War Weapon Balance Changes Planned for Next Week

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War developer Treyarch Studios says balance changes are coming to nearly every weapon class in the game in a patch set for release next week. Sniper rifles, assault rifles, LMGs, and pistols will all get re-tunings in the update, Treyarch tweeted Thursday. The studio didn't provide further details on what the balance changes will look like, leaving players to wonder which weapons will receive buffs and which will be nerfed.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Black Ops Cold War: Warzone – How To Get All Three Keycards | Nakatomi Plaza Guide

The new 80’s Action Hero content for Warzone adds a huge new location in Black Ops Cold War. Nakatomi Plaza, the skyscraper setting for Die Hard, replaces the Broadcast Tower in Call of Duty’s Battle Royale mode. The Nakatomi Plaza area has a load of new content to explore — and a mysterious vault with three boxes you can open for rewards. The vault is located on Floor 31 of the massive tower, and opening the Deposit Boxes gives you weapons, perks, Killstreaks, or other high tier gear. They’re well worth hunting down… just watch your back. Other players are going to be crawling all over this place now that the season has started properly.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War Reveal 80s Action Heroes Event and New Content

The fun doesn't stop for Call of Duty players as Activision reveals a plethora of content headed to Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War over the coming days and weeks. First up is the 80s Action Heroes event, which the publisher has been teasing recently. Die Hard hero John McClane and Sylvester Stallone's Rambo join the Battle Royale party with a time-limited mode that adds new points of interest to the Verdansk map. You'll be able to actually play as the two action movie heroes by buying cosmetic bundles that go live tomorrow.
Video Gamespsu.com

Here Is Your First Look At Rambo And John McClane In Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone has offered a first look at Rambo and John McClane from Die Hard in-game ahead of their release on May 20, 2021. This trailer, filmed in a classic 1980s style and as campy as you would expect, showcases both characters in the multiplayer modes of both games, making them one of the first celebrity characters to be included in the experience. Both characters launch as a part of Season 3 and will be available to play in both Black Ops Cold War multiplayer and Warzone.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Reloaded: All Weapon Changes

Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Reloaded's patch notes dropped ahead of the update itself, giving players a preview of what changes will hit the game's live servers Wednesday night. The patch notes include a rundown of all the changes coming to the game, including how weapons will be adjusted.
Video Gamesupcomer.com

The best AK-47 loadout for Black Ops Cold War League Play

League Play is the highest level of competition for online play in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Thanks to its highly competitive nature, players are always looking for the best guns and loadouts to use in order to gain an edge over their opponent. While the Krig 6 is still at the top of meta for assault rifles, the AK-47 is right behind it.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Black Ops Cold War Update 1.17 Patch Notes

Update 1.17 has arrived for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is the Season 3 Reloaded update, but the actual contents of this patch won’t go live until Season 3 Reloaded goes live on May 20. This update is currently preloading for PlayStation players, while PC and Xbox players will have to wait until May 20 to install the patch. This content update brings new maps, modes, and weapons to the game. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update 1.17.