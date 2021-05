The US overdose crisis has only worsened during the coronavirus pandemic, and public health experts are calling for more drastic measures to get it under control. More than 91,000 people died of drug overdoses nationwide in 2020, according to initial CDC data, a 30% increase in one year. But it’s unclear how far the Biden administration is willing to go to address the crisis, which experts say could take unprecedented and divisive interventions like safe injection sites for people who use drugs.