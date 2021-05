The Utah Jazz hope to keep their five-game win streak alive when heading to the Chase Center on Monday for a run-in with the baby-faced assassin, Steph Curry, and the Golden State Warriors. Curry and company got the best of Utah when the two teams last met up back in March. So he’ll be looking for a little déjà vu following the Warriors’ clean sweep of a doubleheader against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Meanwhile, the Jazz are coming off a 124-116 victory over the Houston Rockets.