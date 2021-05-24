Special Weather Statement issued for Dickey, La Moure, Logan, McIntosh by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 00:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dickey; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LAMOURE...DICKEY...EASTERN LOGAN AND NORTHEASTERN MCINTOSH COUNTIES UNTIL 115 AM CDT At 1243 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles southwest of Streeter to 4 miles southeast of Ellendale. Movement was east northeast at 50 mph. Wind gusts to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Oakes, Ellendale, Edgeley, Lamoure, Kulm, Gackle, Jud, Fullerton, Dickey, Ludden, Grand Rapids, Fredonia, Monango, Berlin, Guelph, Merricourt, Nortonville, Glover and Alfred. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek shelter inside a building or vehicle.alerts.weather.gov